Henry Mayo’s Annual Holiday Home Tour and Preview Gala Set for First Week of December

It’s the most wonderful time of the year again — the Holiday Home Tour is coming to town on Dec. 3 and 4 to benefit Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital’s Center for Women and Newborns.

This year’s theme of “Memories and Traditions” is fitting as the Holiday Home Tour has been a cherished tradition in Santa Clarita for more than four decades.

The Home Tour League hosts this beloved event which attracts people from near and far who love the excitement and novelty of the holiday season.

This annual fundraiser that includes the Virtual Tour, Gala, and Boutique, benefits Henry Mayo’s Center for Women and Newborns which is really the “Reason for the Season.”

The Holiday Home Tour is generously sponsored by Santa Clarita Real Estate Management (SCREM), and this year’s season will kick-off on Friday, Dec. 3 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia with a Gala, complete with dinner and dancing, and a video presentation featuring the three fabulous Santa Clarita Homes — sponsored by Holly Hanlin of Berkshire Hathaway, Williams Homes, and Pam Ingram of Compass.

On Saturday, Dec. 4, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the festivities will continue with the Holiday Home Tour’s Boutique (free admission) sponsored by Valencia Facey OB-GYN Physicians.

The boutique will feature a wide array of holiday décor and gifts from some of the SCV’s most well-known vendors.

This year, for $30 you will receive a digital link that will allow you to watch the video at your leisure from the comfort of your own home and as a bonus, you will receive a ticket to the VIP Experience.

Included in the VIP experience is early entry to the Boutique, refreshments and access to exclusive raffle baskets.

The digital link and gala tickets may be purchased online at henrymayogiving.com.

This year’s homeowners all have fabulous and uniquely-styled homes that will create the perfect virtual holiday tour. Each of the homes will reflect the distinct character of the homeowners.

Elizabeth Friedman will showcase Bridgeport’s spectacular lakefront with her theme of “A Christmas to Remember on the Lake,” sponsored by Holly Hanlin of Berkshire Hathaway.

Debbie Porter Fillipelli of Debbie’s Designs West will create “Holidays at the Labrador Lodge” featuring Sadie and Lance Williams’ beautiful Labrador Retrievers, sponsored by Williams Homes.

Gin Treadwell-Eng and Kevin Eng will pay homage to the long-time traditional theme of “There’s no place like home for the holidays,” sponsored by Pam Ingram of Compass.

This annual event benefits Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital’s Center for Women and Newborns. Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital has a special place in the hearts of our sponsors, as well as all of the homeowners participating in this year’s Tour.

They have joined in supporting the Holiday Home Tour because they all have had their own personal experiences, and “memories” about the care received at Henry Mayo.

“We are so fortunate to have the Home Tour League, such a dedicated support group that works tirelessly to raise funds for Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital’s Center for Women and Newborns, and who also do it with such style,” said Marlee Lauffer, President, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation. “We are grateful for all of our sponsors and the homeowners who generously open up their lovely homes for the tour, helping us to provide quality healthcare for our community.”

Tis the Season of joy and giving! The Holiday Home Tour League invites residents of the Santa Clarita Valley community and surrounding areas to join in celebrating the holiday season by creating “Memories and Traditions,” for a good cause.

Don’t miss this opportunity to come together for Holiday cheer, and to be inspired and filled with the spirit of the season!

For more information, or to purchase sponsorships or tickets, visit one.bidpal.net/hometour2021 or call 661.200.1200.

