Henry Mayo’s Annual Holiday Home Tour and Preview Gala Set for First Week of December

It’s the most wonderful time of the year again — the Holiday Home Tour is coming to town on Dec. 3 and 4 to benefit Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital’s Center for Women and Newborns.
This year’s theme of “Memories and Traditions” is fitting as the Holiday Home Tour has been a cherished tradition in Santa Clarita for more than four decades.
The Home Tour League hosts this beloved event which attracts people from near and far who love the excitement and novelty of the holiday season.
This annual fundraiser that includes the Virtual Tour, Gala, and Boutique, benefits Henry Mayo’s Center for Women and Newborns which is really the “Reason for the Season.”
The Holiday Home Tour is generously sponsored by Santa Clarita Real Estate Management (SCREM), and this year’s season will kick-off on Friday, Dec. 3 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia with a Gala, complete with dinner and dancing, and a video presentation featuring the three fabulous Santa Clarita Homes — sponsored by Holly Hanlin of Berkshire Hathaway, Williams Homes, and Pam Ingram of Compass.
On Saturday, Dec. 4, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the festivities will continue with the Holiday Home Tour’s Boutique (free admission) sponsored by Valencia Facey OB-GYN Physicians.
The boutique will feature a wide array of holiday décor and gifts from some of the SCV’s most well-known vendors.
This year, for $30 you will receive a digital link that will allow you to watch the video at your leisure from the comfort of your own home and as a bonus, you will receive a ticket to the VIP Experience.
Included in the VIP experience is early entry to the Boutique, refreshments and access to exclusive raffle baskets.
This year’s homeowners all have fabulous and uniquely-styled homes that will create the perfect virtual holiday tour. Each of the homes will reflect the distinct character of the homeowners.
Elizabeth Friedman will showcase Bridgeport’s spectacular lakefront with her theme of “A Christmas to Remember on the Lake,” sponsored by Holly Hanlin of Berkshire Hathaway.
Debbie Porter Fillipelli of Debbie’s Designs West will create “Holidays at the Labrador Lodge” featuring Sadie and Lance Williams’ beautiful Labrador Retrievers, sponsored by Williams Homes.
Gin Treadwell-Eng and Kevin Eng will pay homage to the long-time traditional theme of “There’s no place like home for the holidays,” sponsored by Pam Ingram of Compass.
This annual event benefits Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital’s Center for Women and Newborns. Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital has a special place in the hearts of our sponsors, as well as all of the homeowners participating in this year’s Tour.
They have joined in supporting the Holiday Home Tour because they all have had their own personal experiences, and “memories” about the care received at Henry Mayo.
“We are so fortunate to have the Home Tour League, such a dedicated support group that works tirelessly to raise funds for Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital’s Center for Women and Newborns, and who also do it with such style,” said Marlee Lauffer, President, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation. “We are grateful for all of our sponsors and the homeowners who generously open up their lovely homes for the tour, helping us to provide quality healthcare for our community.”
Tis the Season of joy and giving! The Holiday Home Tour League invites residents of the Santa Clarita Valley community and surrounding areas to join in celebrating the holiday season by creating “Memories and Traditions,” for a good cause.
Don’t miss this opportunity to come together for Holiday cheer, and to be inspired and filled with the spirit of the season!
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond on Friday announced the formation of an ad hoc committee that will be charged with making recommendations to expand the availability of gender neutral bathrooms on California school campuses.
The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency for its annual comprehensive financial report for financial year 2019/20.
In an effort to assist Qualifying Small Business Tenants that have fallen behind on rent, Los Angeles County launched the Small Business Rent Relief Grant Project on Wednesday and will be accepting applications until Nov. 24.
It’s park time Los Angeles County! Parks After Dark returns with a captivating Winter Wonderland experience that will bring holiday cheer and 40 tons of snow to 33 L.A. County Parks, including Val Verde Park, in the month of December.
Tracey Carpentier, chairman of the Board of Bridge to Home, announced Thursday that the Phase I goal for Building the Bridge Capital Campaign, the community fundraising effort to construct a new permanent, year-round homeless shelter in the Santa Clarita Valley, has reached a crucial milestone.
College of the Canyons, ranked No. 12, will begin the postseason on the road vs. No. 5 San Diego Mesa College Saturday, Nov. 20, at 2:00 p.m., in the opening round of the CCCAA Southern California Regionals, as the Cougars look to extend on the success of winning the program's 12th conference title.
While he was a student at CSUN, Steve Rabuchin ’85 (Organizational Systems Management) discovered his passion for business, landing an internship during his senior year and being offered a job at IBM upon graduation.
In response to persistent, exceptional drought conditions throughout the Santa Clarita Valley and the state, SCV Water activated Stage 1 of its Water Shortage Contingency Plan and Water Conservation and Water Supply Shortage Ordinance this week.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond held a virtual press conference Nov. 17, to announce the integration of a host of programs and strategies to help transform education in California schools as well as student and family supports.
The College of the Canyons Registered Nursing (RN) Class of 2021 had a 95.24 percent National Council Licensure Examination (NLCEX) pass rate for the first quarter of 2021-22, which is the highest quarter result in the program’s history.
