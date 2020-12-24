Highest Number of COVID-19 Deaths at Henry Mayo Since Start of Pandemic

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported Thursday five new deaths related to COVID-19, its highest, one-day tally since the onset of the pandemic after Los Angeles County reported the highest death toll countywide on Wednesday.

The five additional deaths reported brought the overall tally at the hospital to 69, according to Henry Mayo spokesman Patrick Moody. Information on any of the deceased, including age, residency and past medical history, was not provided by the hospital due to patient privacy policy.

“(I)t’s the highest number we’ve ever reported for one day. It is heartbreaking,” said Moody. “We appeal to everyone to please follow Public Health guidelines over the holidays.”

As of Thursday, a total of 85 people are hospitalized at Henry Mayo, added Moody.

News of the hospital’s highest tally comes just one day after the county reported 145 new COVID-19 deaths and 6,155 people currently hospitalized — the highest number of deaths and admissions countywide since the beginning of the coronavirus crisis.

Of the 145 deaths, A total of 106 people had underlying health conditions, according to Public Health officials.

The county is expected to release updated figures later on Thursday.