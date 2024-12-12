Dec. 26-Jan. 11: Santa Clarita Holiday Tree Recycling

The holiday season is rushing by, and all too soon your festive natural tree will need to be recycled. In Santa Clarita this can be accomplished via curbside pickup or tree-recycling center drop off from Dec. 26 through Jan. 11.

Curbside Pickup

Holiday trees will be collected and recycled on your regular trash collection day from Dec. 26 to Jan. 11.

Before placing trees out for collection, please remove lights, tinsel, ornaments and stands.

Cut trees larger than six feet in half when possible.

For multi-family communities, place your trees next to your designated trash enclosure.

Note that flocked trees will be collected and disposed of as trash, as they cannot be recycled.

Drop Off

Drop off natural holiday trees and wreaths for recycling at the following locations from Dec. 26 through Jan. 11:

Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road.

Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway.

Newhall Community Center, 22421 Market St.

Please remove lights, tinsel, ornaments and stands prior to drop-off.

For additional information regarding holiday tree recycling, visit GreenSantaClarita.com or Burrtec.com/scv or call (661) 222-2249.

