Hundreds Gather to Remember Gary Condie

Family members sit in the front row in front of the casket of Gary Condie during his memorial to an overflow crowd held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Later-day Saints in Valencia on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Dan Watson/The Signal
He earned the title of the Santa Clarita Valley Man of the Year and died after giving generously to the community for many years.
But at Gary Condie’s funeral on Wednesday in Valencia, his family and friends focused on remembering him as someone who was much more than his philanthropy.
“Gary was such a caring soul,” Jim Ventress, a longtime friend and former executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of the Santa Clarita Valley, said at the memorial. “He cared about his family, his business, his church and the L.A. Dodgers. After that, he found time to help his community. He and Myrna (Condie’s wife) volunteered for many nonprofits, and Gary wasn’t just about writing a check, he was also about volunteering his time and leadership.”
Condie, founding shareholder of CPA firm Condie, Thomas & Harbo, died Jan. 1, his birthday. He was 76.
About 300 people from in and around the SCV, including the Santa Clarita City Council and local community leaders, gathered to remember Condie at his funeral, which was held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Valencia Stake Center.
Among those in attendance was Condie’s daughter, Heather Condie Lake, who shared memories about her father to an overflow crowd at the church, describing him as hardworking and dedicated.
“I want to say that, overall, my father grew up a poor farmer and learned the importance of getting as much education as you can, and that was one of his parting words to me, as well,” she said. “His father sent him off to college with $1, and he said, ‘Good luck, son.’ And my dad knew that (the $1) was quite the sacrifice for the family, and he made money out of that.”
With that dollar, Condie got his shoes shined to land a job at Albertson’s to help support himself through college, and eventually start his career despite health complications, including a brain tumor.
Due to his declining health, Condie had a bucket list to complete before his death, including his desire to live to his birthday, the day he died, so that his wife could receive a tax deduction, Lake said to attendees, highlighting her father’s humor.
Condie and his wife, who celebrated 50 years of marriage two years ago, fostered more than a dozen children and are well-known for their philanthropic work in the SCV, including donating time and money to the SCV Child & Family Center and the SCV Boys & Girls Club.
He is also a founder of the Henry Mayo Newhall Health Foundation, for which he recently spoke at the opening of the hospital’s new patient tower, and is known for being a major supporter of the William S. Hart Union High School District. He won SCV Man of the Year in 2005, and was honored in The Signal’s SCV’s “51 Most Influential,” as well as named a recipient of the College of the Canyons’ Silver Spur Award, which is given to the college’s biggest supporters.
An overflow crowd of attendees sing “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” as the casket of L.A. Dodger fan, Gary Condie is wheeled out after his memorial which was held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Later-day Saints in Valencia on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Dan Watson/The Signa
City of Santa Clarita and Los Angeles County officials expressed appreciation for Gov. Gavin Newsom’s latest push to tackle homelessness across California, which includes a proposed $1.4 billion plan for affordable housing and preventative health care services.
After an up-and-down month of December in which College of the Canyons knocked off two of the state's top-ranked teams but finished with a losing record, the Lady Cougars are set to begin Western State Conference (WSC) play on Wednesday.
It has been 23 days since the Santa Clarita Christian School (SCCS) boys soccer team has played. On Wednesday, the Cardinals hosted Heritage Christian at Central Park in their first game since the holiday break and the first game of the New Year.
Join the William S. Hart Museum in celebrating the 100th wedding anniversary of Hollywood’s first power couple, Mary Pickford and Douglas Fairbanks, Sr., at the inaugural Newhallywood Silent Film Festival, Friday, Feb. 14 - Sunday, Feb. 16.
Starting Sunday, Jan. 12, Southern California Edison will pull wire and install new conductors at the Pardee Station on Rye Canyon Road in Santa Clarita. Work is anticipated to take five days to complete, though road protection measures are planned to be in place until Sunday, Jan. 19.
While sheriff’s deputies were patrolling the 27000 block on The Old Road Tuesday morning around 12 a.m., they observed a “suspicious” man approaching different patrons at gas pumps, and the incident resulted in three arrests, according to a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station news release.
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond on Thursday recognized January as National Slavery and Human Trafficking Awareness Month. Human trafficking is a pandemic that crosses all demographic, racial, and socioeconomic lines.
Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced Monday that film producer Harvey Weinstein has been charged with raping one woman and sexually assaulting another in separate incidents over a two-day period in 2013.
Music fans looking to expand their auditory horizons are in for a treat as the city of Santa Clarita prepares to launch "Scenes," a new series of events showcasing global music through the ages, at The Main in Old Town Newhall on Friday, January 24, starting at 8 p.m.
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission is expected to review Thursday the art exhibit schedule for 2020, which includes a section designated for nonprofit organizations to showcase their work in a local community space.
In the January edition of her "Keeping Up with Katherine" newsletter, Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger invites residents to help with the Greater Los Angeles 2020 Homeless Count in the Santa Clarita Valley on Tuesday, January 21.
Show producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain announced today that veteran Oscars director Glenn Weiss will return to direct the 92nd Oscars, to air live Sunday, February 9, on the ABC Television Network.
SCV Water’s November 2019 quarterly well sampling of perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS) found one well in excess of the state’s nonregulatory notification levels for PFAS chemicals, the agency reported Wednesday.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger Tuesday to send a five-signature letter to California Governor Gavin Newsom and the LA County legislative delegation in support of a proposed expedited closure of the Aliso Canyon Natural Gas Facility.
Joel Travis Hills-Garcia, the second of two Saugus men arrested two years ago for involvement in a nationwide meth-trafficking ring has been sentenced in a Pennsylvania court to a prison term of five to 10 years.
With residents, lawmakers and President Donald Trump clamoring for action on California’s worsening homelessness crisis, Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled a plan Wednesday to spend more than $1 billion to connect people to housing and ordered agencies to build shelters on unused land.
