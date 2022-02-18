header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
69°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
1955 - Actor and nightclub owner Ace Cain incorporates the Rocky Springs Country Club in Sand Canyon [story]
Ace Cain
I-5 Corridor Improvements Continue to Impact Drivers
| Friday, Feb 18, 2022
The new I-5 Burbank Boulevard Bridge and Interchange. This view is facing south. Courtesy CalTrans.

I-5 corridor improvements continue to impact commuters and others driving on the northbound and southbound I-5. Work listed below will occur during daytime hours Feb. 18 to Feb. 25 unless otherwise noted. The schedule is weather-permitting and subject to change.

–I-5 at Burbank Boulevard: Crews are working at the Burbank Boulevard interchange and in the I-5 median. Some work may occur at night.

–I-5 between Empire Avenue and Cohasset Street: Crews are constructing the irrigation system.
ou
–I-5 between Magnolia Boulevard and Buena Vista Street: Crews are constructing electrical systems. Some work occurs at night.

Northbound and Southbound I-5 Lane Closures
Intermittent northbound and southbound lane closures may occur between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., at times reducing I-5 to one or two lanes in either direction.

Northbound and Southbound I-5 Ramp Closures
Some I-5 off-ramps and on-ramps may be closed during the day or at night. Detours are provided.

Street Lane Closures
Intermittent street lane closures may occur during the day or at night on Burbank Boulevard, San Fernando Boulevard, Front Street, Empire Avenue, Old Empire Avenue, Victory Place or Buena Vista Street.

For more information visit My5LA.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

More Beaches Added to Ocean Water Warning List for Weekend

More Beaches Added to Ocean Water Warning List for Weekend
Friday, Feb 18, 2022
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit some Los Angeles County beaches this weekend to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in the ocean waters.
FULL STORY...

I-5 Corridor Improvements Continue to Impact Drivers

I-5 Corridor Improvements Continue to Impact Drivers
Friday, Feb 18, 2022
I-5 corridor improvements continue to impact commuters and others driving on the northbound and southbound I-5. Work listed below will occur during daytime hours Feb. 18 to Feb. 25 unless otherwise noted. The schedule is weather-permitting and subject to change.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Elder Abuse Reporting Hotline Open 24/7

L.A. County Elder Abuse Reporting Hotline Open 24/7
Friday, Feb 18, 2022
Los Angeles County is committed to creating a vibrant and age-friendly community where older adults can thrive and live free from abuse. The Adult Protective Services team protects the most vulnerable by providing round-the-clock response to reports of abuse and self neglect.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Professor’s COVID Study Could Help Manage Future Pandemics

CSUN Professor’s COVID Study Could Help Manage Future Pandemics
Thursday, Feb 17, 2022
Even as the World Health Organization was declaring COVID-19 a pandemic, California State University, Northridge geography professor Steven Graves said the virus’s spread in Los Angeles County was already leaving clues for understanding how such diseases might travel from neighborhood to neighborhood in the future.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Arts Commission Welcomes Sandra Hahn

L.A. County Arts Commission Welcomes Sandra Hahn
Thursday, Feb 17, 2022
The Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture has announced artist, business owner, and community organizer Sandra Hahn has joined its Arts Commission, the L.A. County Board of Supervisors’ longstanding advisory body for the arts.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
More Beaches Added to Ocean Water Warning List for Weekend
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit some Los Angeles County beaches this weekend to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in the ocean waters.
More Beaches Added to Ocean Water Warning List for Weekend
CalArtians Featured at 2022 Felix Art Fair
CalArtians are featured at several February art shows in Los Angeles including the 2022 Felix Art Fair, running from Friday, Feb. 18 to Sunday, Feb. 20 at the historic Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel.
CalArtians Featured at 2022 Felix Art Fair
LASD Homicide Responding to a Death Investigation in Castaic
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide investigators are responding to a death investigation in Castaic. The incident was reported Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at approximately 7:09 a.m. on the 31500 block of Castaic Road in the city of Castaic. The male adult victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
LASD Homicide Responding to a Death Investigation in Castaic
I-5 Corridor Improvements Continue to Impact Drivers
I-5 corridor improvements continue to impact commuters and others driving on the northbound and southbound I-5. Work listed below will occur during daytime hours Feb. 18 to Feb. 25 unless otherwise noted. The schedule is weather-permitting and subject to change.
I-5 Corridor Improvements Continue to Impact Drivers
Santa Clarita PAC Returns to Live Events
The wait is over. After nearly two years, the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center is opening its doors to patrons for a new season of live performances from internationally acclaimed artists and musicians.
Santa Clarita PAC Returns to Live Events
L.A. County Workforce Development Seeks Input
Share your thoughts on how to strengthen Los Angeles County's workforce system. The new Economic and Workforce Development Branch is hosting public virtual stakeholder input sessions until March 2 and is seeking input from the business community.
L.A. County Workforce Development Seeks Input
L.A. County Elder Abuse Reporting Hotline Open 24/7
Los Angeles County is committed to creating a vibrant and age-friendly community where older adults can thrive and live free from abuse. The Adult Protective Services team protects the most vulnerable by providing round-the-clock response to reports of abuse and self neglect.
L.A. County Elder Abuse Reporting Hotline Open 24/7
Feb. 22: Santa Clarita City Council Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 6 p.m. after it meets in closed session at 5:30 p.m. to participate in a conference call with legal counsel regarding pending litigation.
Feb. 22: Santa Clarita City Council Regular Meeting
March 8: Zonta Club of SCV Empower Hour Addresses Human Trafficking
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley’s Empower Hour “SB-357 Crimes: loitering for the purpose of engaging in a prostitution offense” will be presented Tuesday, March 8 at 6 p.m. by the i-5 Freedom Network, a nonprofit anti-human trafficking organization.
March 8: Zonta Club of SCV Empower Hour Addresses Human Trafficking
Feb. 22: Volunteers Needed for 2022 Greater L.A. Homeless Count
The city of Santa Clarita is partnering with the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority and the local non-profit Bridge to Home for the 2022 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count on Feb. 22.
Feb. 22: Volunteers Needed for 2022 Greater L.A. Homeless Count
Today in SCV History (Feb. 18)
1955 - Actor and nightclub owner Ace Cain incorporates the Rocky Springs Country Club in Sand Canyon [story]
Ace Cain
California Unveils Endemic Approach to COVID
(CN) — On Thursday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state's top health officials laid out the framework for the future of how the state will respond to COVID-19 — not for the next few weeks, but for the next few years.
California Unveils Endemic Approach to COVID
Judge Upholds Interim Protections for Joshua Tree
(CN) — A California judge on Wednesday rebuffed an attempt by a group of business organizations to prevent the western Joshua tree from being included on the state's list of endangered species.
Judge Upholds Interim Protections for Joshua Tree
CSUN Professor’s COVID Study Could Help Manage Future Pandemics
Even as the World Health Organization was declaring COVID-19 a pandemic, California State University, Northridge geography professor Steven Graves said the virus’s spread in Los Angeles County was already leaving clues for understanding how such diseases might travel from neighborhood to neighborhood in the future.
CSUN Professor’s COVID Study Could Help Manage Future Pandemics
Feb. 19: J.R.’s Comedy Club Features Darren Carter
Darren Carter, aka "The Party Starter," will appear Saturday Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. at J.R.'s Comedy Club in Valencia.
Feb. 19: J.R.’s Comedy Club Features Darren Carter
Canyons Powers Past Rio Hondo 3-1
College of the Canyons men's baseball plated runs in each of the first three innings behind five strong innings from starter Kyle Cop to down visiting Rio Hondo College 3-1 on Saturday at Cougar field.
Canyons Powers Past Rio Hondo 3-1
L.A. County Arts Commission Welcomes Sandra Hahn
The Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture has announced artist, business owner, and community organizer Sandra Hahn has joined its Arts Commission, the L.A. County Board of Supervisors’ longstanding advisory body for the arts.
L.A. County Arts Commission Welcomes Sandra Hahn
AFC Urgent Care Now Offering Rapid PCR COVID Testing
AFC Urgent Care is now offering Rapid PCR, Antigen and NAAT COVID-19 testing.
AFC Urgent Care Now Offering Rapid PCR COVID Testing
Thursday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Winter Surge Subsiding
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 67 additional deaths and 3,312 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 68 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Winter Surge Subsiding
Clean California Projects Coming to L.A. County
As part of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s landmark $1.1 billion Clean California initiative, Caltrans is awarding $312 million for 126 beautification projects along the state highway system – including 17 beautification and safety-related projects in Los Angeles and Ventura counties. 
Clean California Projects Coming to L.A. County
Cold Weather Alert Issued for SCV Tuesday
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert for the Santa Clarita Valley Tuesday, Feb 22, due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures.
Cold Weather Alert Issued for SCV Tuesday
Today in SCV History (Feb. 17)
1949 - Short-lived oil drilling operation on Newhall's Arcadia Street ends [story]
Arcadia Street rig
May 1: Taste of the Town Returns
Child & Family Center announced the return of their annual Taste of the Town.
May 1: Taste of the Town Returns
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: