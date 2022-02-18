I-5 Corridor Improvements Continue to Impact Drivers

I-5 corridor improvements continue to impact commuters and others driving on the northbound and southbound I-5. Work listed below will occur during daytime hours Feb. 18 to Feb. 25 unless otherwise noted. The schedule is weather-permitting and subject to change.

–I-5 at Burbank Boulevard: Crews are working at the Burbank Boulevard interchange and in the I-5 median. Some work may occur at night.

–I-5 between Empire Avenue and Cohasset Street: Crews are constructing the irrigation system.

ou

–I-5 between Magnolia Boulevard and Buena Vista Street: Crews are constructing electrical systems. Some work occurs at night.

Northbound and Southbound I-5 Lane Closures

Intermittent northbound and southbound lane closures may occur between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., at times reducing I-5 to one or two lanes in either direction.

Northbound and Southbound I-5 Ramp Closures

Some I-5 off-ramps and on-ramps may be closed during the day or at night. Detours are provided.

Street Lane Closures

Intermittent street lane closures may occur during the day or at night on Burbank Boulevard, San Fernando Boulevard, Front Street, Empire Avenue, Old Empire Avenue, Victory Place or Buena Vista Street.

For more information visit My5LA.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...