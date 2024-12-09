Introducing ‘Santa Clarita Voices’: City’s Official Podcast

The city of Santa Clarita has announced the launch of Santa Clarita Voices, the city’s official podcast that highlights the stories, experiences and conversations from city leaders, businesses and organizations.

Hosted by Santa Clarita City Manager Ken Striplin, Santa Clarita Voices will feature interviews with a new guest or multiple guests each episode and cover a wide range of topics, from city insights, current projects and more. Listeners and viewers can expect a fresh and intuitive perspective on what makes Santa Clarita an extraordinary place to live, work and play.

“This new, conversational-style interview will allow time for our guests to really dive into the topics they are passionate about,” said City Manager Striplin. “Having Mayor Smyth on as our inaugural guest is a great opportunity to go in-depth with someone who has dedicated his life to serving our community. You’ll hear stories he’s never shared before, and he’ll answer the tough questions.”

The first episode of Santa Clarita Voices, which features Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth, is available for streaming on Tuesday, Dec. 10, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and with video on the city’s YouTube Channel.

Host Ken Striplin and Smyth share an engaging conversation that covers topics from Smyth’s experiences in the State Assembly and Santa Clarita City Council, the most outrageous moments during a city council meeting, to what the future may hold for Smyth.

Subscribe to Santa Clarita Voices on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and YouTube and be notified when a new episode is released.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...