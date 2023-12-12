Jan. 2-5: COC Winter Institute for Grades 6-8

Do you have a child or student that is a sixth to eighth-grader with no plans during Winter Break the week of Jan. 2-5? The College of the Canyons Winter Institute is offering hands on career exploration for junior high school students entering sixth, seventh or eighth grade.

Babysitters Club

Esports

Mixed Media Arts

The camps run Tuesday, Jan. 2 to Friday, Jan. 5 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the Valencia campus at COC,

Tuition is $175 to $195 depending on the camp chosen.

Camps fill up quickly. To register or for more information visit COC Community Education.

