Jan. 2-5: COC Winter Institute for Grades 6-8

The College of the Canyons Workforce and Economic Advancement division was distinguished as one of the top-performing training providers by the South Bay Workforce Investment Board for its 100 percent job placement of Uniquely Abled Academy graduates.
Do you have a child or student that is a sixth to eighth-grader with no plans during Winter Break the week of Jan. 2-5? The College of the Canyons Winter Institute is offering hands on career exploration for junior high school students entering sixth, seventh or eighth grade.
The Santa Clarita Valley Corvette Club recently delivered carloads of toy donations for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station annual toy drive. The SCV Sheriff's Station is collecting toys through Monday, Dec. 18.
The city of Santa Clarita will host a Community Passports Fair for Santa Clarita residents on Thursday, Dec. 14 from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. to apply for a new passport.
The Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs has announced the official launch of the $68.6M Landlord Relief Fund to assist mom-and-pop landlords recoup losses resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Governing Board of the Castaic Union School District met on Monday, Dec. 11 to elect new officers for 2024. Janene Maxon will serve as board president and Fred Malcomb will serve as clerk.
1891
Actor Buck Jones, a Placerita and Vasquez "regular," born in Indiana
]
Commitment to a literal six-day creation has marked The Master’s University since its founding.
Calling all William S. Hart Union High School District performers, students, teachers and administrators! WiSH is excited to introduce Hart District's Got Talent Variety Showcase.
College of the Canyons traveled to San Diego Mesa College recently, snapping a five-game losing streak by bringing home an 83-77 double-overtime victory.
California State University, Northridge baseball head coach Eddie Cornejo announced the addition of six-year-old Andrew Rivera as an honorary Matador this season.
The Master's University women's basketball team traveled down to Los Angeles Sunday for an exhibition game against NCAA Division I Loyola Marymount, coming up on the short end of the 58-46 score.
The Sierra Hillbillies Square Dance Club will dance to caller Mike Seastrom, who along with his wife, Lisa, will call an SSD dance in barn dance style with Contra, line and round dancing between tips Sunday, Jan. 7, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., at the Valencia United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall.
As we embrace the joy and warmth of the holiday season, I want to share some valuable insights on how we can make this time even more special – by giving back to our community and protecting our planet.
College of the Canyons has been awarded $600,000 from the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office in support of Zero Textbook Cost (ZTC) acceleration and Open Educational Resources (OER) materials that can be used and repurposed by other California community colleges.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will meet for its annual organizational and business meeting Wednesday, Dec. 13, beginning at 5 p.m.
Princess Cruises and the line’s partners at Fincantieri Shipyard celebrated Monday the beginning of construction of the second, sensational Sphere Class cruise ship – Star Princess – with the official keel laying ceremony in Monfalcone, Italy
Attention artists! A sale is being held on behalf of Olga Kaczmar’s estate, spanning a 50-year career.
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of nine productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Dec. 11 - Sunday, Dec. 17.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Monday its annual 2024 Employment Law Update is scheduled for the afternoon of Thursday, Jan. 18, at College of the Canyons University Center.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
Before traveling this holiday season, give yourself the gift of a California DMV Wallet/Mobile Driver’s License (mDL). The mDL offers a quick and secure identity-check at select airports without handing over your phone or your driver’s license.
1922
Piru bank robbed, banker and daughter kidnapped
]
