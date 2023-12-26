Jan. 2: Registration for ‘The Big I Do’ at City Hall

The city of Santa Clarita wedding event, “The Big I Do” event will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day. This Valentine’s Day couples can enjoy a stress-free event that is planned by the experts at City Hall Ceremonies.

Registration for The Big I Do opens Tuesday, Jan. 2.

During the Big I Do, couples will be treated to an all-inclusive wedding that will feature a champagne toast, custom wedding cakes, professional photographer, dancing, photobooth and other exclusive offers only available to these couples. Thanks to the generosity of local businesses, every moment of this day is meticulously crafted to create memories that will last a lifetime.

The city of Santa Clarita invites all couples to be a part of “The Big I Do” group ceremony, whether you’re beginning your story or renewing your vows. Don’t miss this chance to create cherished memories and celebrate your love.

All wedding vendors, whether you’re a jeweler, a talented florist, a renowned baker, or a distinguished gown designer, are invited to make a world of a difference on the most important day of a couple’s life.

For more information and to register to join The Big I Do or become a sponsor visit The Big I Do.

