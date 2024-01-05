One Couple Will Win a Princess Cruises Honeymoon at The Big I Do

Are you engaged or looking to pop the question? The time is now as the city of Santa Clarita’s The Big I Do returns on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14. This unique wedding experience sees multiple couples getting married at the same time, followed by a lavish wedding reception.

Forget the stress of seating charts, centerpieces and booking DJs, the experts from City Hall Ceremonies will take care of all of the planning and execution.

Thanks to generous donations from local wedding vendors, this celebration of love costs just a fraction of a regular wedding. Couples will enjoy a catered brunch, gorgeous décor, stunning floral arrangements, decadent wedding cakes, a DJ, photographer, photo booths and so much more.

Plus, there are many prizes that registered couples have a chance to win. From custom wedding bands and bridal headpieces to the grand prize, a seven-night Princess Cruise.

One lucky couple, registered to tie the knot at The Big I Do ceremony, will be awarded a seven-night honeymoon cruise presented by Princess Cruises, valued at $3,000 (airfare not included). The winning duo will collaborate with a dedicated cruise expert from Princess to curate their personalized honeymoon cruise experience.

To qualify, couples must be registered for The Big I Do by Jan. 31 and exchange vows at the event on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14. Entrants are invited to share their love story through a 1-minute video, with submissions accepted through the City’s website until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 31.

The captivating love stories will be showcased on the city of Santa Clarita’s social media pages during the week of Feb. 5 inviting followers to vote for their favorite couple on the official voting website. The couple with the highest number of votes will be announced during The Big I Do reception, securing the exclusive Princess Cruise honeymoon.

For more information about The Big I Do, please visit SantaClarita.gov/Weddings or call (661) 286-4073.

