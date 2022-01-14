header image

January 14
1988 - One-month-old Santa Clarita City Council votes to form Planning Commission [minutes]
meeting minutes
Jan. 22: Learn Proper Pruning Techniques at Free SCV Water Virtual Gardening Class
| Friday, Jan 14, 2022

Winter is the best season to prepare your garden and trees for the spring. Now is time to practice proper pruning techniques to take your garden to the next level in 2022.

A free virtual class in proper pruning techniques will be offered by the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22.

Follow along as the instructor leads you through the steps to improve the health, quality and beauty of your flowers and plants.

Expert teacher, John Windsor, a Certified Arborist and California Certified
Nurseryman, will explain why pruning plants is a necessary part of gardening that helps improve the growth and longevity of plants.

“The gardening classes are a great resource for customers wanting to learn more about gardening and conservation,” said Tim Wheeler owner and head instructor of The Wheeler Company. “Attending the Proper Pruning gardening class is a great start if you want to improve the overall health of your plants and produce more and better fruit and flowers.”

Attendees can expect the class to last about an hour followed by a question and answer session.

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency (SCV Water) is a full-service regional water agency located in the Santa Clarita Valley. SCV Water provides water service to approximately 75,000 business and residential customers. It was formed on January 1, 2018, when local water suppliers combined into one integrated, regional water provider. More information can be found at www.yourSCVwater.com.

If you miss the live class all presentations are recorded and available for viewing on the SCV Water website one week after the class.

The gardening classes are free, but attendees must register before the event. To register for the Proper Pruning class or to view the 2022 class schedule, visit: yourscvwater.com/gardeningclasses/.
Jan. 26: DFYinSCV to Host Virtual Suicide Awareness Workshop

Jan. 26: DFYinSCV to Host Virtual Suicide Awareness Workshop
Friday, Jan 14, 2022
Drug Free Youth in Santa Clarita Valley will present a virtual workshop 6 p.m. Jan. 26 called "Suicide Awareness: Recognizing Signs and How to Get Help”.
FULL STORY...

Community Invited to Explore City's Newest Art Exhibits

Community Invited to Explore City’s Newest Art Exhibits
Thursday, Jan 13, 2022
The city of Santa Clarita’s Arts division invites individuals of all ages to explore the newest art exhibitions in our community.
FULL STORY...

City Announces Virtual Finale Mile Challenge

City Announces Virtual Finale Mile Challenge
Wednesday, Jan 12, 2022
Though the 2022 Santa Clarita Marathon, presented by Parkway Motorcars, has been cancelled, local elementary students are still encouraged to complete their training and finish the Final Mile Challenge.
FULL STORY...

City's 'Pedestrian Scramble' Wins Award From Caltrans

City’s ‘Pedestrian Scramble’ Wins Award From Caltrans
Wednesday, Jan 12, 2022
Due to the measurable results of this project, which include shorter travel times for motorists and enhanced pedestrian safety, Caltrans recently honored the city of Santa Clarita with its 2021 Excellence in Transportation Award in the category of Transportation System Operations Improvements.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Jan. 26: DFYinSCV to Host Virtual Suicide Awareness Workshop
Drug Free Youth in Santa Clarita Valley will present a virtual workshop 6 p.m. Jan. 26 called "Suicide Awareness: Recognizing Signs and How to Get Help”.
Jan. 26: DFYinSCV to Host Virtual Suicide Awareness Workshop
Jan. 20: ‘Picking Up the Pieces’ Art Reception at The MAIN
The MAIN in Old Town Newhall will host an art reception in celebration of the featured art exhibit, “Picking Up The Pieces” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, in The MAIN’s lobby gallery.
Jan. 20: ‘Picking Up the Pieces’ Art Reception at The MAIN
Jan. 22: Learn Proper Pruning Techniques at Free SCV Water Virtual Gardening Class
Winter is the best season to prepare your garden and trees for the spring. Now is time to practice proper pruning techniques to take your garden to the next level in 2022.
Jan. 22: Learn Proper Pruning Techniques at Free SCV Water Virtual Gardening Class
Today in SCV History (Jan. 14)
1988 - One-month-old Santa Clarita City Council votes to form Planning Commission [minutes]
meeting minutes
L.A. County’s Family Self-Sufficiency Program Awarded $1.2M
The Los Angeles County Development Authority has been awarded $1.2 million in renewal funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, to continue the operation of its Family Self-Sufficiency Program.
L.A. County’s Family Self-Sufficiency Program Awarded $1.2M
CSUN Hosting Webinar Honoring Martin Luther King, Jr.
The Africana-Asian Collaboratory for Inclusive Excellence Project at California State University, Northridge will host a webinar celebrating the life of the late Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Tuesday, Jan. 18, from 2:00 p.m.-3:30 p.m.
CSUN Hosting Webinar Honoring Martin Luther King, Jr.
Community Invited to Explore City’s Newest Art Exhibits
The city of Santa Clarita’s Arts division invites individuals of all ages to explore the newest art exhibitions in our community.
Community Invited to Explore City’s Newest Art Exhibits
L.A. County Asks Judge to Hold Villanueva in Contempt
(CN) — The county of Los Angeles asked a judge to hold Sheriff Alex Villanueva in contempt for ignoring three subpoenas issued by the Civilian Oversight Commission last fall, in a court filing on Wednesday.
L.A. County Asks Judge to Hold Villanueva in Contempt
Thursday COVID Roundup: SCV Total Cases Nearing 56,000
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 45 additional deaths and 45,076 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 55,978 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID Roundup: SCV Total Cases Nearing 56,000
Today in SCV History (Jan. 13)
1847 - Gen. Andres Pico (as in Pico Canyon) surrenders to Col. John C. Fremont, effectively ending the war between U.S. and Mexico [story]
treaty table
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports Additional Death, Totals 198
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials confirmed Wednesday 39 new deaths and 40,452 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 54,762 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, and Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reporting an additional COVID related death.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports Additional Death, Totals 198
Henry Mayo Reveals Newest Chief of Staff
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital announced their newest Chief of Staff in a press release Wednesday. 
Henry Mayo Reveals Newest Chief of Staff
City Announces Virtual Finale Mile Challenge
Though the 2022 Santa Clarita Marathon, presented by Parkway Motorcars, has been cancelled, local elementary students are still encouraged to complete their training and finish the Final Mile Challenge.
City Announces Virtual Finale Mile Challenge
City’s ‘Pedestrian Scramble’ Wins Award From Caltrans
Due to the measurable results of this project, which include shorter travel times for motorists and enhanced pedestrian safety, Caltrans recently honored the city of Santa Clarita with its 2021 Excellence in Transportation Award in the category of Transportation System Operations Improvements.
City’s ‘Pedestrian Scramble’ Wins Award From Caltrans
SCV Chamber Announces 2022 Employment Law Update Event
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced its 2022 Employment Law Update: 'Be Afraid, Be Very Afraid', scheduled for Monday, March 7.
SCV Chamber Announces 2022 Employment Law Update Event
Board of Supervisors Approves Motion To Tackle Illegal Marijuana Operations
Supervisor Kathryn Barger introduced a motion Tuesday afternoon, coauthored by Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, to implement a nuisance abatement ordinance and to charge offenders up to $30,000 per day who are out of compliance, as part of an effort to combat illegal cannabis grows and dispensaries in unincorporated L.A. County.
Board of Supervisors Approves Motion To Tackle Illegal Marijuana Operations
“And… Again” Comes To The MAIN Theatre
The MAIN is thrilled to welcome the thought-provoking and humorous production “And…Again” to its stage from Jan. 28 to 30.
“And… Again” Comes To The MAIN Theatre
Today in SCV History (Jan. 12)
1937 - Boeing 247 crashes at Santa Clara Divide; 5 dead, 8 injured [story]
plane crash
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Public Health Confirms Lower Number of New COVID-19 Cases in Vaccinated Individuals
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials confirmed Tuesday 15 new deaths and 34,827 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 53,715 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Public Health Confirms Lower Number of New COVID-19 Cases in Vaccinated Individuals
Jan. 18: Girl Scout Cookie Season in Santa Clarita Begins
Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles--GSGLA--will begin selling the new brownie-inspired AdventurefulsTM cookie, alongside all other favorites, on Tuesday, January 18, kicking off the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Season.
Jan. 18: Girl Scout Cookie Season in Santa Clarita Begins
Barger Calls for Crackdown on COVID-19 Testing Fraud, Identity Theft
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger has called for several county departments to work together to develop a robust plan to mitigate COVID-19 testing fraud in L.A. County.
Barger Calls for Crackdown on COVID-19 Testing Fraud, Identity Theft
Jan. 30: SCV Sheriff’s ‘Deputy Explorer Program’ Application Deadline Approaching
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is accepting applications for the "Deputy Explorer Program" until January 30.
Jan. 30: SCV Sheriff’s ‘Deputy Explorer Program’ Application Deadline Approaching
New ‘Pick-Up Testing Kit’ Program to Help Meet COVID Testing Demand
Los Angeles County Department of Health Services has launched a new program designed to increase and facilitate access to COVID-19 tests for LA County residents unable to obtain appointments.
New ‘Pick-Up Testing Kit’ Program to Help Meet COVID Testing Demand
Zonta Club of SCV Seeks Award Applicants
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley is seeking applicants for Zonta International’s Young Women in Public Affairs awards.
Zonta Club of SCV Seeks Award Applicants
SCVNews.com
