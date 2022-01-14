Jan. 22: Learn Proper Pruning Techniques at Free SCV Water Virtual Gardening Class

Winter is the best season to prepare your garden and trees for the spring. Now is time to practice proper pruning techniques to take your garden to the next level in 2022.

A free virtual class in proper pruning techniques will be offered by the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22.

Follow along as the instructor leads you through the steps to improve the health, quality and beauty of your flowers and plants.

Expert teacher, John Windsor, a Certified Arborist and California Certified

Nurseryman, will explain why pruning plants is a necessary part of gardening that helps improve the growth and longevity of plants.

“The gardening classes are a great resource for customers wanting to learn more about gardening and conservation,” said Tim Wheeler owner and head instructor of The Wheeler Company. “Attending the Proper Pruning gardening class is a great start if you want to improve the overall health of your plants and produce more and better fruit and flowers.”

Attendees can expect the class to last about an hour followed by a question and answer session.

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency (SCV Water) is a full-service regional water agency located in the Santa Clarita Valley. SCV Water provides water service to approximately 75,000 business and residential customers. It was formed on January 1, 2018, when local water suppliers combined into one integrated, regional water provider. More information can be found at www.yourSCVwater.com.

If you miss the live class all presentations are recorded and available for viewing on the SCV Water website one week after the class.

The gardening classes are free, but attendees must register before the event. To register for the Proper Pruning class or to view the 2022 class schedule, visit: yourscvwater.com/gardeningclasses/.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...