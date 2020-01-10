[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

1847 - John C. Fremont & troops camp at today's Sierra Hwy. & Newhall Ave. en route to signing cease-fire agreement with Gen. Andres Pico [story]
Fremont
Jan. 23: Local Businesses Invited to Free Open House at Next Point
| Friday, Jan 10, 2020
next point open house

To help local manufacturers and business owners, Next Point Bearing Group will host a free open house at its Valencia office on Thursday, Jan. 23, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A Valencia-based supplier, Next Point Bearing Group holds one of the largest inventories of miniature precision bearings and bearings for the aerospace, medical, robotics, agriculture and commercial use industries.

Next Point has expanded its product base to offer belts, chains, sprockets, electric motors and other power transmission components. The company has more than 100 years of industry expertise and continues to work to stay current with the evolving market.

The company’s first-ever open house will feature a tour of the facility, lunch, networking opportunities, and raffle prizes, according to Next Point Bearing Group President John Burroughs.

“Finding and obtaining bearings, belts and pulleys is critical for any manufacturer,” Burroughs said. “This open house provides local manufacturers an opportunity to learn of what we do and how we can best help them meet their needs.”

The event will also include the opportunity to meet the expert team at Next Point Bearing Group.

“The open house will prove to be a valuable tool and a key ingredient to the success of anyone in the manufacturing industry,” Burroughs said.

“Time is money and our company has the ability to save manufactures valuable time by being a local supplier for all bearings, belts, sprockets, and pulleys,” he said. “Whether your business is in the aerospace, medical, agriculture, engineering or automotive industry, we have the ability to save you time and money by being your reliable source for products on demand.”

This event will display the ability of Next Point Bearing Group to ease the stress of obtaining parts and intends to show how they are the solution to all manufacturing needs.

Attendees will leave this one-day event feeling at ease knowing that Next Point Bearing Group is local, capable, and ready to meet their companies’ individual needs by stocking the parts they otherwise would have to wait to have delivered.

Lunch will be included in the day’s schedule, along with networking opportunities, a tour of the facility, and raffle prizes. Tickets for this free event are available.

For schedule details and ticket reservations, visit http://bit.ly/NextPointOpenHouse.
