Jan. 4: Take the New Year’s Plunge at Santa Clarita Aquatic Center

The city of Santa Clarita has announced the return of the 13th annual Polar Plunge and what better way to ring in the New Year than by taking the plunge into the icy waters at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center, presented by Kaiser Permanente.

On Saturday, Jan. 4, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Waterslide Pool participants will take turns walking, wading or plunging into the 45-degree water. This event is a great opportunity for friends and families to brave the cold together and welcome the new year through one of the city’s most unique recreational events.

After the plunge, lifeguards will pass out hot chocolate, coffee and donuts to warm up. Kaiser Permanente will also be on-site giving out free beach towels to the first 100 participants. Every participant who takes the chilly plunge will also get their name added to the Polar Bear Club members list.

The Santa Clarita Aquatic Center is located at 20850 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.

Participants are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to the event. All items will be donated to the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry. Registration is required. To sign up for free, please visit SantaClarita.gov/Seasons. For more information about the Polar Plunge, please call the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center at (661) 250-3740.

