Jan. 9: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Regular Meeting

The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting, Thursday, Jan. 9, at 6:30 p.m.

Items on the agenda include a discussion of the 2020 Sidewalk Poetry Project and an update on 2020 Santa Clarita art exhibits.

The meeting will take place at City Hall, in City Council Chambers, located at 23920 Valencia Blvd., 1st Floor, Santa Clarita, 91355.

To view the full agenda online, click here.