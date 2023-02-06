Jersey Mike’s Holds Grand Opening, Fundraiser at Golden Valley Road Location

Jersey Mike’s Subs , known for its fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs, will open at 26557 Golden Valley Road in Santa Clarita Wednesday.

Franchise owners Stephen Youlios and Kyanna Isaacson will hold a grand opening and fundraiser from Wednesday, Feb. 8 to Sunday, Feb. 12 to support the L.A. County Sheriff’s Foundation. Customers who receive a special fundraising coupon distributed through a grassroots effort prior to the opening can make a minimum $3 contribution to L.A. County Sheriff’s Foundation in exchange for a regular sub. Customers must have a coupon to be eligible.

Guests can place orders in-store or for pickup through the website or through the Jersey Mike’s app . Additionally, delivery is available in most areas through the Jersey Mike’s app or through third-party delivery partners. Curbside pickup is available for orders placed in Jersey Mike’s app.

Jersey Mike’s premium meats and cheeses are sliced on the spot and piled high on in-store baked bread. Jersey Mike’s fans crave their subs made Mike’s Way with the freshest vegetables – onions, lettuce and tomatoes – topped off with an exquisite zing of “the juice,” red wine vinegar and an olive oil blend. Authentic cheesesteaks are grilled fresh.

Jersey Mike’s is looking for individuals interested in career opportunities with extraordinary growth potential to join their team. Candidates who are passionate about customer service and connecting with their local community are invited to apply by emailing kyanna@jmscv.com or calling the store.

The restaurant’s hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week. You can contact this location directly at 661-724-7772.

Jersey Mike’s believes that making a sub sandwich and making a difference can be one and the same. Since 2010, Jersey Mike’s locations throughout the country have raised more than $90 million for local charities. In 2022, the company’s 12th Annual Jersey Mike’s Month of Giving in March raised $20 million for the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games.

Jersey Mike’s Subs, with nearly 2,500 locations nationwide, serves authentic fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs on in-store freshly baked bread — the same recipe it started with in 1956. Passion for giving in Jersey Mike’s local communities is reflected in its mission statement “Giving…making a difference in someone’s life.” For more information, please visit jerseymikes.com or follow us on Facebook (facebook.com/jerseymikes), Instagram (instagram.com/jerseymikes), and Twitter (twitter.com/jerseymikes.com).

