header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 6
1850 - Henry Mayo Newhall arrives in California [story]
July 16: Afterschool Registration Starts for Community Center Programs
| Saturday, Jul 6, 2024
canyon country community center

Registration for the city of Santa Clarita Newhall and Canyon Country Community Centers After School Programs will begin on Tuesday, July 16 at 10 a.m.

The fall afterschool sessions at both community centers will run from Aug. 12 to Dec. 3, Monday to Friday, 2:30-6 p.m.

The afterschool programs include homework help, games, arts, family events and volunteer opportunities for youth ages 5-18.

Register online at SantaClarita.gov/Seasons or visit your nearest community center.

Newhall Community Center

22421 Market St.,

Newhall, CA 91321

Canyon Country Communnity Center

18410 Sierra Highway,

Santa Clarita, CA 91351
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL SCHOOL LINKS
Related Content
LATEST SCHOOL NEWS
> SCHOOL NEWS ARCHIVE

July 16: Afterschool Registration Starts for Community Center Programs

July 16: Afterschool Registration Starts for Community Center Programs
Saturday, Jul 6, 2024
Registration for the city of Santa Clarita Newhall and Canyon Country Community Centers After School Programs will begin on Tuesday, July 16 at 10 a.m.
FULL STORY...

State Schools Chief Celebrates Passage of LGBTQ+ Legislation

State Schools Chief Celebrates Passage of LGBTQ+ Legislation
Wednesday, Jul 3, 2024
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond today applauded the passage of AB 1955,  Support Academic Futures and Educators for Today’s Youth Act (SAFETY Act).
FULL STORY...

Hello Auto Group Launches Annual Back-to-School Backpack Drive

Hello Auto Group Launches Annual Back-to-School Backpack Drive
Tuesday, Jul 2, 2024
The Hello Auto Group has announced its third annual Back-to-School Backpack Drive. This year, the Hello Auto Group will partner with three Santa Clarita Valley school districts, Sulphur Springs Union School District, Newhall School District and Castaic Union School District, to support students preparing for the upcoming school year.
FULL STORY...

Saugus High Music Club Clothes for Cash Campaign Begins July 6

Saugus High Music Club Clothes for Cash Campaign Begins July 6
Monday, Jul 1, 2024
Saugus High School Instrumental Music Booster Club is inviting the community to help those in need with its Clothes for Cash campaign beginning Saturday, July 6, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Aug. 4: RVSP For a Free Back to School Backpack Giveaway

Aug. 4: RVSP For a Free Back to School Backpack Giveaway
Wednesday, Jun 26, 2024
Assemblywomen Pilar Schiavo is inviting residents to her second annual Back-to School Backpack Giveaway on Aug. 4. 
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
July 16: Afterschool Registration Starts for Community Center Programs
Registration for the city of Santa Clarita Newhall and Canyon Country Community Centers After School Programs will begin on Tuesday, July 16 at 10 a.m.
July 16: Afterschool Registration Starts for Community Center Programs
July 10: COC Board to Hold Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, July 10, beginning at 4 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 4 p.m.
July 10: COC Board to Hold Business Meeting
July 11: Arts Commission to Review 2025 Work Plan
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, July 11, at 6 p.m., in City Hall's Council Chambers
July 11: Arts Commission to Review 2025 Work Plan
Today in SCV History (July 6)
1850 - Henry Mayo Newhall arrives in California [story]
Aug. 19: SCAA Features Artist Demo by Derek Harrison
The monthly meeting of the Santa Clarita Artists Association on Monday, Aug. 19 will feature an artist demonstration by Derek Harrison. He will be conducting a portrait painting using a live model.
Aug. 19: SCAA Features Artist Demo by Derek Harrison
Aug. 10: Santa Clarita Document Shredding, Textile Drop-off Event
Burrtec Waste is hosting a free document shredding and textile drop-off event for city of Santa Clarita residents only on Saturday, Aug. 10 from 9 a.m. through noon at the Via Princessa Metrolink Station, 19201 Via Princessa, Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Aug. 10: Santa Clarita Document Shredding, Textile Drop-off Event
Santa Clarita to Begin Annual Road Rehab
The city of Santa Clarita will soon begin construction work on the annual 2024 -2025 Road Rehab Program, which uses slurry seal and overlay road treatments to improve city roadways.
Santa Clarita to Begin Annual Road Rehab
Youth Volleyball Registration in SCV Now Open
The United States Youth Volleyball League (USYVL) registration for the 2024 fall program in the Santa Clarita Valley is now open.
Youth Volleyball Registration in SCV Now Open
July 10: Craig Newton’s Interactive Musical Program
The Valencia Library, 23743 West Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355 will host Craig Newton for an interactive musical program, Wednesday, July 10 at 4 p.m. and another program at 4:30 p.m.
July 10: Craig Newton’s Interactive Musical Program
Aug. 2: ‘Hot Summer Séance’ with Patti Negri at The MAIN
Patti Negri, renowned for her psychic abilities, will host “Hot Summer Seance,” at the MAIN, 24266 Main Street., Newhall, CA 91321 Friday, Aug. 2 from 8-10 p.m.
Aug. 2: ‘Hot Summer Séance’ with Patti Negri at The MAIN
SCV Fourth of July Parade Trophy Winners
The Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade Committee has announced the trophy award winners for the 2024 SCV Fourth of July Parade.
SCV Fourth of July Parade Trophy Winners
SCOTUS Restores Local Authority to Enforce Camping Regulations
The United States Supreme Court, in a 6-3 decision, recently issued a ruling that will increase the city of Santa Clarita's authority to enforce public camping ordinances that dictate where homeless people can camp and sleep.
SCOTUS Restores Local Authority to Enforce Camping Regulations
Aug. 1: A Night of Narrative Jokin’ Folkin’ Funny Story Songs at The MAIN
A night of nothing but military-related stories in music with a dash of micro-fiction/prose poetry by Robert Morgan Fisher will be at the MAIN, 24266 Main Street., Newhall, CA 91321 Thursday, Aug. 1 from 8-10 p.m.
Aug. 1: A Night of Narrative Jokin’ Folkin’ Funny Story Songs at The MAIN
CDPH Urges Californians to Avoid Wildfire Smoke
With wildfire smoke and reduced air quality affecting many California communities, the California Department of Public Health is urging Californians to take steps to protect themselves from air pollutants.
CDPH Urges Californians to Avoid Wildfire Smoke
Excessive Heat Warning, Advisory Updated by County Health
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an update for the excessive heat warning and advisory as high temperatures have been forecast for Los Angeles County.
Excessive Heat Warning, Advisory Updated by County Health
July 9: Crayon Melting at Canyon Country Library
Visit the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library, 18601 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91351 on Tuesday, July 9 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. to create beautiful artwork from melting old crayons.
July 9: Crayon Melting at Canyon Country Library
July 7: Sierra Hillbillies Host ‘Masquerade’ Square Dance
The Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance Club is hosting and Black and White Masquerade square dance 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, July 7.
July 7: Sierra Hillbillies Host ‘Masquerade’ Square Dance
Cameron Smyth | The Rink is Rolling Along
Growing up in the 1980s, I have many fond memories of spending time with friends at the Skate-N-Place on Soledad Canyon Road.
Cameron Smyth | The Rink is Rolling Along
Today in SCV History (July 5)
1914 - Rev. Wolcott H. Evans, the future "pastor of the disaster," named pastor of Newhall's First Presbyterian Church [story]
church
July 20-Aug. 11: ‘Disney’s The Little Mermaid’ at Performing Arts Center
The Canyon Theatre Guild will present Santa Clarita Regional Theatre's production of "Disney's The Little Mermaid" at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons.
July 20-Aug. 11: ‘Disney’s The Little Mermaid’ at Performing Arts Center
SCV Parade Marches Through Old Town Newhall
The 92nd annual Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade attracted thousands to the streets of Old Town Newhall to cheer more than 100 parade entries representing politicians, scout troops, businesses, nonprofits, fraternal organizations and others.
SCV Parade Marches Through Old Town Newhall
City to Discuss Hart Park Transfer from L.A. County
The Santa Clarita City Council is scheduled to discuss the transfer of William S. Hart Park to Los Angeles County at the Council's regular meeting Tuesday, July 9, at 6 p.m.
City to Discuss Hart Park Transfer from L.A. County
‘Shrek Jr. The Musical’ Coming to Canyon Theatre Guild
"Shrek Jr. The Musical," presented by Canyon Theatre Guild’s STARS program, will perform weekends from July 6 to July 14.
‘Shrek Jr. The Musical’ Coming to Canyon Theatre Guild
SCVNews.com