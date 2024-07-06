July 16: Afterschool Registration Starts for Community Center Programs

Registration for the city of Santa Clarita Newhall and Canyon Country Community Centers After School Programs will begin on Tuesday, July 16 at 10 a.m.

The fall afterschool sessions at both community centers will run from Aug. 12 to Dec. 3, Monday to Friday, 2:30-6 p.m.

The afterschool programs include homework help, games, arts, family events and volunteer opportunities for youth ages 5-18.

Register online at SantaClarita.gov/Seasons or visit your nearest community center.

Newhall Community Center

22421 Market St.,

Newhall, CA 91321

Canyon Country Communnity Center

18410 Sierra Highway,

Santa Clarita, CA 91351

