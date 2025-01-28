header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
January 27
1970 - Gov. Ronald Reagan appoints Adrian Adams as Newhall's first "second" judge [story]
Adrian Adams
Cougars Care Emergency Fund to Help Fire Victims
| Monday, Jan 27, 2025
COC Foundation

The College of the Canyons Foundation, in response to the Los Angeles wildfires, has created the Cougars Care Emergency Fund to help COC students who have lost everything.

The donations will:

Help displaced students.

Provide essential items like food, clothing and school supplies.

Ease the burden of rebuilding lives.

No amount is too small and every donation is a step toward hope and recovery for students in need.

Click here to donate.

Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Cougars Care Emergency Fund to Help Fire Victims
The College of the Canyons Foundation in response to the Los Angeles wildfires have created the Cougars Care Emergency Fund to help COC students who have lost everything.
Cougars Care Emergency Fund to Help Fire Victims
Two Found Dead in Acton Home, Person Detained
Deputies from the Palmdale Station of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a welfare check at a local residence on the 2400 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Acton at 5:35 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26. Two females were found dead at the scene.
Two Found Dead in Acton Home, Person Detained
Feb. 21-23: The MAIN, Front Row Center Presents ‘Disconnect’
The MAIN and Front Row Center presents the original play by Lee Clarke, "Disconnect", Friday Feb. 21 thru Sunday, Feb. 23 at 24266 Main St, Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Feb. 21-23: The MAIN, Front Row Center Presents ‘Disconnect’
Feb. 3: SCV Water Holds Special Board Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will be holding a special board meeting Monday, Feb. 3. with a special dinner for the board and staff at 5:15 p.m.
Feb. 3: SCV Water Holds Special Board Meeting
TMU Track opens Season at CMS
The track teams at The Master's University started their season at the 2025 OIDFE meet on Friday, Jan. 24 at Claremont-Mudd-Scripps College in Claremont. Multiple athletes hit the NAIA Indoor standards and set personal bests.
TMU Track opens Season at CMS
Feb. 2: ‘Mats & Mimosa’ Workshop at Board & Brush
Board & Brush will host a DIY "Mats & Mimosa" workshop, 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2 at Board & Brush, 24417 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Feb. 2: ‘Mats & Mimosa’ Workshop at Board & Brush
Phillips’ Career Day Pulls Mustangs up for Win
Freshman Quincy Phillips dropped a career-high 31 points and picked up his first collegiate double-double to lead The Master's University men's basketball team to an 83-71 win over the Embry-Riddle Eagles Saturday, Jan. 25 in The MacArthur Center.
Phillips’ Career Day Pulls Mustangs up for Win
Rain Brings Fire Relief, Hughes Fire 95% Contained
The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection issued the following update of the Hughes Fire as of 8 a.m. on Monday, Jan 27.
Rain Brings Fire Relief, Hughes Fire 95% Contained
Feb. 1: ‘Get Outside Day’ with Boy Scouts Troop 583
Boy Scout of America Troop 583 will host a "Get Outside Day" event, 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 at Valley Trails Camp, 30910 Sloan Canyon Road, Castaic, CA 91384.
Feb. 1: ‘Get Outside Day’ with Boy Scouts Troop 583
Career Games Spark Lady Mustangs to Win
Kelly Mathiesen had a career-high 21 points and Bella Forker a career-high six blocks to help lift The Master's University women's basketball team to a 74-51 win over the Embry-Riddle Eagles Saturday, Jan. 25 in The MacArthur Center.
Career Games Spark Lady Mustangs to Win
Jan. 27-Feb. 2: Six Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 27 to Sunday, Feb. 2.
Jan. 27-Feb. 2: Six Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Today in SCV History (Jan. 27)
1970 - Gov. Ronald Reagan appoints Adrian Adams as Newhall's first "second" judge [story]
Adrian Adams
Today in SCV History (Jan. 26)
1990 - "Duplicates" premieres at L.A. Phil; concerto by CalArts Music School dean Mel Powell wins Pulitzer Prize [story]
Mel Powell
UPDATE: Hughes Fire 92% Contained, Flood Watch Issued for SCV
Here are the latest updates from LA County's Coordinated Joint Information Center as of 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 2.
UPDATE: Hughes Fire 92% Contained, Flood Watch Issued for SCV
Today in SCV History (Jan. 25)
1915 - Death of pre-Mentry oilman & San Francisquito vintner Ramon Perea [story]
Perea grave marker
Feb. 8: Santa Clarita Community Hike Central Park Exercise Staircase
The city of Santa clarita will host a Community Hike on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 4:30 p.m., weather permitting.
Feb. 8: Santa Clarita Community Hike Central Park Exercise Staircase
Feb. 20: Henry Mayo Home Tour Fashion Show ‘Red Carpet Ready!’
The Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation's annual Home Tour Fashion Show will be held beginning at noon, Thursday, Feb. 20 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.
Feb. 20: Henry Mayo Home Tour Fashion Show ‘Red Carpet Ready!’
Feb. 2: Sierra Hillbillies Groundhog Dance
The Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance club invites everyone to a Groundhog Day themed Square Dance on Sunday, Feb. 2. The Sierra Hillbillies have supported American Folkdance in the Santa Clarita Valley for 57 years.
Feb. 2: Sierra Hillbillies Groundhog Dance
FAA Issues Drone Flight Restrictions Due to Hughes Fire
Due to the Hughes fire continuing to impact the Castaic area, the Federal Aviation Administration has issued a Temporary Flight Restriction for the affected area, effective till Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 9 p.m.
FAA Issues Drone Flight Restrictions Due to Hughes Fire
Feb. 12: SCVEDC Hosts Canadian Trade Mission at COC
In collaboration with the Consulate General of Canada, the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation will host a luncheon featuring a group of nine Canadian energy companies, Wednesday, February 12 from 1-3 p.m. at College of the Canyons.
Feb. 12: SCVEDC Hosts Canadian Trade Mission at COC
Jan. 28: City Council Considers Community Services, Arts Grants
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 28, 6 p.m. on the first floor of City Hall in the City Council Chambers.
Jan. 28: City Council Considers Community Services, Arts Grants
March 1: Mission Opera Presents Carmina Burana
Mission Opera has announced its upcoming performance of Carl Orff’s Carmina Burana is scheduled for Saturday, March 1, 7:30 p.m. at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center.
March 1: Mission Opera Presents Carmina Burana
Hughes Fire 56% Contained, Rain Expected, Flood Watch Issued
Cal Fire and the Los Angeles County Joint Coordination Information Center have released the following information as of 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24 on the fires active in Southern California.
Hughes Fire 56% Contained, Rain Expected, Flood Watch Issued
