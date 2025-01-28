Cougars Care Emergency Fund to Help Fire Victims

|
The College of the Canyons Foundation in response to the Los Angeles wildfires have created the Cougars Care Emergency Fund to help COC students who have lost everything.
Deputies from the Palmdale Station of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a welfare check at a local residence on the 2400 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Acton at 5:35 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26. Two females were found dead at the scene.
The MAIN and Front Row Center presents the original play by Lee Clarke, "Disconnect", Friday Feb. 21 thru Sunday, Feb. 23 at 24266 Main St, Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will be holding a special board meeting Monday, Feb. 3. with a special dinner for the board and staff at 5:15 p.m.
The track teams at The Master's University started their season at the 2025 OIDFE meet on Friday, Jan. 24 at Claremont-Mudd-Scripps College in Claremont. Multiple athletes hit the NAIA Indoor standards and set personal bests.
Board & Brush will host a DIY "Mats & Mimosa" workshop, 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2 at Board & Brush, 24417 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Freshman Quincy Phillips dropped a career-high 31 points and picked up his first collegiate double-double to lead The Master's University men's basketball team to an 83-71 win over the Embry-Riddle Eagles Saturday, Jan. 25 in The MacArthur Center.
The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection issued the following update of the Hughes Fire as of 8 a.m. on Monday, Jan 27.
Boy Scout of America Troop 583 will host a "Get Outside Day" event, 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 at Valley Trails Camp, 30910 Sloan Canyon Road, Castaic, CA 91384.
Kelly Mathiesen had a career-high 21 points and Bella Forker a career-high six blocks to help lift The Master's University women's basketball team to a 74-51 win over the Embry-Riddle Eagles Saturday, Jan. 25 in The MacArthur Center.
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 27 to Sunday, Feb. 2.
1970 -
Gov. Ronald Reagan appoints Adrian Adams as Newhall's first "second" judge [story
]
1990
- "Duplicates" premieres at L.A. Phil; concerto by CalArts Music School dean Mel Powell wins Pulitzer Prize [story
]
Here are the latest updates from LA County's Coordinated Joint Information Center as of 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 2.
1915
- Death of pre-Mentry oilman & San Francisquito vintner Ramon Perea [story
]
The city of Santa clarita will host a Community Hike on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 4:30 p.m., weather permitting.
The Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation's annual Home Tour Fashion Show will be held beginning at noon, Thursday, Feb. 20 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.
The Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance club invites everyone to a Groundhog Day themed Square Dance on Sunday, Feb. 2. The Sierra Hillbillies have supported American Folkdance in the Santa Clarita Valley for 57 years.
Due to the Hughes fire continuing to impact the Castaic area, the Federal Aviation Administration has issued a Temporary Flight Restriction for the affected area, effective till Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 9 p.m.
In collaboration with the Consulate General of Canada, the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation will host a luncheon featuring a group of nine Canadian energy companies, Wednesday, February 12 from 1-3 p.m. at College of the Canyons.
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 28, 6 p.m. on the first floor of City Hall in the City Council Chambers.
Mission Opera has announced its upcoming performance of Carl Orff’s Carmina Burana is scheduled for Saturday, March 1, 7:30 p.m. at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center.
Cal Fire and the Los Angeles County Joint Coordination Information Center have released the following information as of 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24 on the fires active in Southern California.
