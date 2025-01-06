Ken Striplin | New Year, New Community Center!

|
|
|
1800 - Teuteu, 34, wife of village captain, baptized (as Tomasa) at S.F. Mission; born at Tochonanga (Eternal Valley area) in 1766, before Europeans arrived [record]
|
|
|
Located at Valencia Summit Park in the former YMCA building, the 12,000-square-foot Valencia Community Center is officially open for residents to visit.
|
The city of Santa Clarita and the Santa Clarita City Council invite the community to come together for a Unity Walk in celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350 on Monday, Jan. 20, at 8 a.m.
|
|
1875 - Tiburcio Vasquez murder trial opens in San Jose [story]
|
1909 - Deputy Constable Charles A. De Moranville shot to death after responding to a Newhall bar fight. Prosecution fails to make its case and the killer walks [story]
|
California State University, Northridge Men's Basketball knocked down 17 threes, tying a school record for a game, in a 95-65 victory over Cal State Fullerton on Thursday, Jan. 2 at Titan Gym.
|
The County of Los Angeles’ Department of Animal Care and Control relies on volunteer support from the community to provide the additional public service and animal care programs that are vital to a healthy community.
|
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Jan. 9, at 6 p.m., in Council Chambers at City Hall.
|
The 2025 Annual St. Francis Dam Disaster Lecture and Bus Tour will be held Saturday, March 15, 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. The event is a fundraiser for the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society.
|
California is experiencing an increase in cases of whooping cough, also known as pertussis, a highly contagious bacterial disease that can be spread through coughing and can cause severe illness, especially in infants.
|
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department that it's Computer Aided Dispatch system failed on New Year's Eve at around 8 p.m. The system has been down for more than 48 hours, but LASD has assured the public the department is working to restore the system.
|
The city of Santa Clarita has issued a traffic alert starting Saturday, Jan. 4. The city will begin the installation of small dividers designed to create a dedicated, safe lane for bikers and pedestrians on Orchard Village Road.
|
Registration is open for the Winter 2025 Adult 7-on-7 Flag Football League which will have its first meeting 6:30-9:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13 at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
|
The members of the Santa Clarita Track Club and Westfield Valencia Town Center will present the 15th annual Mardi Gras Madness 5K/10K and Mini Madness 1K, benefiting Students Off And Running of Santa Clarita 7 a.m.-noon Sunday, Feb. 23 at Valencia Town Center in Valencia, 24201 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355.
|
The city of Santa Clarita has many valuable resources available for residents needing to dispose of tricky household items like furniture, appliances, large electronics and holiday trees.
|
The California Department of Motor Vehicles has announced that Californians required to provide a signature to renew their permanent Disabled Person Parking Placard can now do so online.
|
California’s first winter snowpack survey of 2025 showed the snowpack at 91% of the average to date and 37% of the average on April 1, when the Sierra snowpack is typically at its peak.
|
A federal judge has barred the state of California from enforcing key parts of Senate Bill 976, also known as the Protecting Our Kids from Social Media Addiction Act, finding it may infringe tech companies' First Amendment rights.
|
The city of Santa Clarita has announced a new art exhibition, “Wonders That Surround Us,” will be on view now through March 17 at the Canyon Country Community Center.
|
Nominations for the 2025 Santa Clarita Valley Man and Woman of the Year awards are now open, and will be accepted until Jan. 31. The awards dinner will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, May 2, at the Hyatt Valencia.
|
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) was reappointed by Speaker Robert Rivas as Chair of the Assembly Military and Veterans Affairs Committee for the upcoming legislative session.
|
2004, 8:35PM PST - NASA Spirit rover lands on Mars. Wayne Lee of Stevenson Ranch handles entry-descent-landing; Richard Cook of Canyon Country is deputy project manager; Jennifer Trosper of Canyon Country is mission manager/surface operations [story]
|
SCV Chamber of Commerce will host a Non-Profit Love Match: Speed Networking with Local Nonprofits event, 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12 at James T Ventress Clubhouse, 24909 Newhall Ave., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation has announced registration is open for the annual Principal for a Day fundraising event to be held on Monday, Jan. 24.
