Ken Striplin | New Year, New Community Center!

Did you know that the city of Santa Clarita now has three community centers? Located at Valencia Summit Park in the former YMCA building, the 12,000-square-foot Valencia Community Center is officially open for residents to visit. Just last month, the Santa Clarita City Council was joined by the community to cut the ribbon and open the doors to our newest recreational hub. During the event, our partners at the Los Angeles County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol, joined city staff for a friendly belly-flop competition, jumping into the pool to see who had the best style, splash and slap. After awards were given out, the community was then invited to tour the facility.

At the heart of the Valencia Community Center, residents will find the city’s first indoor swimming pool, designed to bring year-round aquatic opportunities to our community. Whether you’re looking for American Red Cross swimming lessons for your children, adult learn-to-swim classes or water exercise sessions, this pool is perfect for swimmers of all ages and skill levels. And don’t worry about the weather, this facility features a heated pool, making it a comfortable and inviting space no matter the season. It’s sure to become a favorite destination for families, fitness enthusiasts or anyone looking to enjoy the water.

If you’re looking to enroll your child in a quality early childhood education program, the Valencia Community Center is also home to the beloved Primetime Preschool. This family-favorite program is designed to help young children develop key skills in a nurturing and engaging environment, preparing them for a successful transition to kindergarten. For parents and toddlers, Parent and Me classes will also be offered, providing a great opportunity to bond with your child through interactive activities that encourage learning, creativity and socialization.

In addition to its aquatics and preschool programs, the Valencia Community Center will also host a variety of engaging Contract Classes, designed to promote health, wellness and personal growth. These classes include offerings such as Tai Chi and MELT fitness sessions, which both focus on mobility, reducing pain and improving overall body function.

For families looking to keep their children active, engaged and having fun during the summer months, the Camp Clarita program will also be available at the Valencia Community Center. This exciting summer camp offers kids a variety of activities including arts and crafts, games, sports and field trips. It’s a great program where kids and teens can make friends, stay active and create lasting summer memories.

Whether you’re practicing your swimming strokes, preparing your little one for school or exploring a new fitness class, I know that this Community Center will provide many opportunities for our residents to stay active, healthy and connected. To learn more about any of these programs, please call (661) 250-3700. The Valencia Community Center is located at Valencia Summit Park, 26147 McBean Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Ken Striplin is the City Manager for the city of Santa Clarita and can be reached at kstriplin@santaclarita.gov.

