July 25: Teen DIY Craft Journal Craft at Valencia Public Library

Tim Williams, a lifelong resident of Val Verde and member of the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society Advisory Board, is working to make sure his community and its storied past is not forgotten.

Did you know that the summer season is the busiest intake time for Animal Care Centers? It’s also the best time to add a new furry friend to your family.

Every day ​115 lives are taken by Metastatic Breast Cancer in the United States. The Met Gala SCV is part of a nationwide effort by METAvivor, a volunteer-led, non-profit organization. We exclusively fund Metastatic Breast Cancer research through rigorous scientific peer-review.

Join Amazing Dog Rescue at PetSmart to meet the cutest, most amazing, fluffy friends searching for their forever homes, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Sunday, July 21.

The Valencia Public Library will host a Teens DIY craft event for journals Thursday, July 25 from 3:30- 4:30 p.m. at 23743 Valencia Blvd, Valencia, CA 91355.

Toby Lite, a middle infielder from Saugus High School has signed his national letter of intent to play baseball at The Master's University.

The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an excessive heat warning for the Santa Clarita Valley Friday, July 19 through Wednesday, July 24 as triple digit temperatures have been forecast.

Summer is here! With the season in full swing and kids starting their school break, the city of Santa Clarita welcomes youth to one of its most popular and long-standing programs:

In celebration of Zonta leadership in the Santa Clarita Valley, ten past presidents of the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley hosted the Installation of Officers and Directors for the 2024-2026 biennium on Monday, May 20 at the beautiful patio of Salt Creek Grille in Valencia.

The California Department of Transportation has announced emergency repairs on State Route 126 to clear the shoulder and roadway of mudslide/debris, clear and clean drainage systems, repair damaged slopes and place erosion control.

Several Kaiser Permanente hospitals across Southern California, including Panorama City Medical Center which serves the Santa Clarita Valley, are among the best in the nation and state for delivering safe, high-quality care based on U.S. News & World Report’s 2024-2025 Best Hospitals analysis.

The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board unanimously approved the appointment of Susan Kim as the newest assistant principal at West Ranch High School.

The Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance club invites the community to a "Back to the Beach" themed square dance Sunday, Aug. 4, from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., at Valencia United Methodist Church.

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station is asking for the public's help in identifying grand theft suspects in a crime that occurred in Valencia.

Every summer, The Master’s University sends students across the world to partner with missionaries, pastors, and church planters in sharing the gospel and serving local bodies of believers.

The Outlets at Tejon are helping kids get ready for the new school year with its Back-to-School Bonanza happening Saturday, Aug. 3, beginning at 1 p.m.

High Bacterial Levels Continue at L.A. County Beaches The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

Today in SCV History (July 18) 1928 - L.A. City makes first payment on death & disability claim arising from St. Francis Dam disaster [

Aug. 6: Death Cafe Coffee, Cake, Conversation A Death Cafe Coffee, Cake and Conversation will be held Tuesday, Aug. 6, 630-8:30 p.m. in the Milk and Honey Room at the North Oaks Church of Christ.

Aug. 3-11: Friends of the Library Summer Bag Sale The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library is hosting a “Summer Bag Sale” event at the Valencia, Canyon Country and Newhall branches of the Santa Clarita Public Library, during normal operating hours from Saturday, Aug. 3 to Sunday, Aug. 11.

TMU’s Mathiesen Drafted by Astros in 14th Round Ryan Mathiesen, the power-hitting, power-throwing pitcher/third baseman for The Master's University baseball team, has been chosen by the Houston Astros in the 14th round of the MLB Draft.