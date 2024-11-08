Jason Gibbs | Get Your Passport at the Santa Clarita Public Library

|
November 7
1940 - William S. Hart deeds land for theater at Spruce & 11th Street to American Legion [story]
The Child & Family Center has announced its Merry Mocktail Winter Wonderland Event Monday, Dec. 2, from 5-7 p.m. at 21545 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
All For Kids is celebrating National Adoption Month by seeking foster families and now offers two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
Did you know that our local Santa Clarita Public Library offers passport acceptance services? Whether you’re planning a vacation, studying abroad or reconnecting with family, the Santa Clarita Public Library is here to support your journey.
Parents and caregivers are invited to Empowered Families Workshops hosted by the Child & Family Center’s Prevention and Outreach team in collaboration with First Presbyterian Church of Newhall beginning 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10 with a workshop on Social Media and mental health.
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. has announced that it was awarded a $1.1 million grant from the Department of Health and Human Services Health Resources and Services Administration to add new services that will include substance use disorder treatment programs.
The American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Santa Clarita Valley will host its annual holiday boutique fundraiser, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Santa Clarita United Methodist Church
The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative has announced the "Bringing it Home" fundraiser, an exclusive wine and hors d'oeuvre event hosted by Salt Creek Grille, will be held Thursday, Nov. 21.
The U.S. Postal Service announced its recommended mailing and shipping dates for holiday mail and packages. The following are recommended send-by dates for expected delivery before Dec. 25.
Due to projected power shutoffs related to the current wind advisory, the Child & Family Center’s Centre Pointe Pkwy location, will be closed for in-person services beginning 5 pm Wednesday
Beginning Wednesday, November 13, crews will begin the construction of median modifications, paving, grinding and overlay operations along portions of McBean Parkway at Newhall Ranch Road.
The California Highway Patrol is proud to announce it received a $350,000 grant to address the growing issue of distracted driving on California roads.
The Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation has once again recognized the city of Santa Clarita as a finalist for the prestigious 2024 "Most Business-Friendly City" award in the category of large cities (population over 60,000).
The County of Los Angeles is experiencing critical fire weather and is under a Particularly Dangerous Situation Red Flag advisory from now until Friday evening. .
The city of Santa Clarita is pleased to announce the release of the 2025-2026 Notice of Funding Availability and has scheduled informational meetings for organizations interested in applying for 2025-2026 Community Development Block Grant funding.
California State University, Northridge’s CSUN-al Gardening series returns this month just in time to prepare for fall planting.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Board Chair Lindsey P. Horvath
Local educational performing arts charity Mission Opera, together with Oksana Foundation and Bella Cucina Italian Restaurant, is excited to announce “Bella Notte,” a new monthly event starting this Fall that blends the worlds of Italian fine dining, live opera, and community support.
For the fourth year in a row, California State University, Northridge has been named a Fulbright HSI Leader by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.
Thompson Von Tungeln Trust and Estate Lawyers will host a free successor trustee training workshop on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, 24500 Town Center Drive, Valencia, Calif. 91355.
No. 12 College of the Canyons football scored 24 points, highlighted by a 95-yard kickoff return from sophomore Da'Marrie Smith, in what turned out to be a decisive second quarter to outlast visiting Moorpark College 27-21 on Saturday, Nov. 2 at Cougar Stadium.
Unofficial election results for the 2024 General Election as of Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 11:21 p.m.
1976 - Horse turds and peace pipes: Acton Turkey War with AM radio jock Dick Whittington ends in a draw [story]
