header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 7
1940 - William S. Hart deeds land for theater at Spruce & 11th Street to American Legion [story]
American Theater
Jason Gibbs | Get Your Passport at the Santa Clarita Public Library
| Thursday, Nov 7, 2024

jason gibbs
“The world is a book, and those who do not travel read only one page.” — Saint Augustine

Did you know that our local Santa Clarita Public Library offers passport acceptance services? Whether you’re planning a vacation, studying abroad or reconnecting with family, the Santa Clarita Public Library is here to support your journey.

As a parent of two children, I know firsthand how exciting it is to plan a family trip and I’m thrilled to share that all three Santa Clarita Library Branches offer passport services to our community, making it easier for families like mine to embark on their adventures. My kids both received their first passports at the Valencia Library Branch, 23743 Valencia Blvd, Valencia, CA 91355 and it was a fantastic experience. Library staff provide a variety of passport options, including new adult passports, renewals for adults with expired passports (up to 15 years), passports for children and replacement passports for those unexpected situations. With these services at our fingertips, we can focus more on the joy of exploring new destinations.

However, to ensure a smooth passport application process, there are a few essential items you’ll need, though specifics may vary based on your individual situation. Be prepared to bring a completed and unsigned DS-11 application, along with proof of citizenship and a copy of that document. You’ll also need to provide a valid form of identification and a copy as well as a previous passport, if applicable. Payments can be made using a personal check, money order or cashier’s check payable to the U.S. Department of State, along with the necessary fee for the Santa Clarita Public Library services. If you’re unsure about what documents are required for your specific case, I encourage you to visit the Library and speak with a passport services agent who can provide personalized guidance.

Once you have a clear understanding of what you need, booking an appointment for passport services at the Library is quick and easy. Simply log on to the Santa Clarita Public Library website at SantaClaritaLibrary.com/Passports. Click on the passports link, which will take you to our dedicated passports page, where you can check the availability at each Branch and easily schedule your appointment. This streamlined process ensures that you can secure your appointment with minimal hassle.

The Santa Clarita Public Library has been a trusted resource for years, consistently recognized for its commitment to providing accessible and essential services. This simplicity complements the fact that the Santa Clarita Public Library truly is the heart of our community, offering an abundance of opportunities to explore, learn and now travel. With programs and services that cater to all ages and interests, the Library is dedicated to enriching lives and fostering connections.

Our knowledgeable staff are trained to assist with passport applications, ensuring that you receive accurate guidance throughout the process. Whether you’re seeking knowledge or planning your next adventure, we’re here to support you every step of the way. For more information about our passport services and to start your journey, visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com/Passports. Bon voyage. Wishing you safe travels and wonderful adventures ahead.

Councilmember Jason Gibbs is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at jgibbs@santaclarita.gov.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Opinion Section Policy
All opinions and ideas are welcome. Factually inaccurate, libelous, defamatory, profane or hateful statements are not. Your words must be your own. All commentary is subject to editing for legibility. There is no length limit, but the shorter, the better the odds of people reading it. "Local" SCV-related topics are preferred. Send commentary to: LETTERS (at) SCVNEWS.COM. Author's full name, community name, phone number and e-mail address are required. Phone numbers and e-mail addresses are not published except at author's request. Acknowledgment of submission does not guarantee publication.
Read More From...
> READ ALL COMMENTARY
RECENT COMMENTARY
> MORE COMMENTARY

Jason Gibbs | Get Your Passport at the Santa Clarita Public Library

Jason Gibbs | Get Your Passport at the Santa Clarita Public Library
Thursday, Nov 7, 2024
Did you know that our local Santa Clarita Public Library offers passport acceptance services? Whether you’re planning a vacation, studying abroad or reconnecting with family, the Santa Clarita Public Library is here to support your journey.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Celebrate the Holidays by Shopping Local

Ken Striplin | Celebrate the Holidays by Shopping Local
Monday, Nov 4, 2024
As the winter season approaches, that means one thing, the holidays are on their way. Here in Santa Clarita, our community comes alive with the festive spirit, making it the perfect time to discover and support our local businesses.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Make Your Plan to Vote

Ken Striplin | Make Your Plan to Vote
Monday, Nov 4, 2024
Propositions, ballot measures, judges, City Councilmembers, state assembly, Congress, Senate and of course, the President—as Tuesday, Nov. 5 approaches, the stakes couldn’t be higher.
READ MORE...

Mayor Cameron Smyth | Experience Light Up Main Street

Mayor Cameron Smyth | Experience Light Up Main Street
Friday, Nov 1, 2024
The joyful sounds of Christmas cheer, the cool crisp fall air and the sight of brilliantly colored lights reflecting off the nearby buildings bring the ultimate holiday atmosphere to Old Town Newhall during Light Up Main Street.
READ MORE...

Marsha McLean | Have a Spook-taculary Safe Halloween

Marsha McLean | Have a Spook-taculary Safe Halloween
Thursday, Oct 31, 2024
Tonight is Halloween, and I can already feel the hullabaloo as children prepare to put on their costumes and head out for a fun evening of trick-or-treating.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | All Aboard the Holiday Express

Ken Striplin | All Aboard the Holiday Express
Monday, Oct 28, 2024
Whether its spending time with family and friends, flipping the switch for our annual Light Up Main Street event in Old Town Newhall or enjoying the cooler weather – there’s so much community fun to be had this season, including a new, unique holiday experience.
READ MORE...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Dec. 2: Merry Mocktail Winter Wonderland Event
The Child & Family Center has announced its Merry Mocktail Winter Wonderland Event Monday, Dec. 2, from 5-7 p.m. at 21545 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Dec. 2: Merry Mocktail Winter Wonderland Event
Nov. 21: All For Kids Offering Virtual Orientations for National Adoption Month
All For Kids is celebrating National Adoption Month by seeking foster families and now offers two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
Nov. 21: All For Kids Offering Virtual Orientations for National Adoption Month
Jason Gibbs | Get Your Passport at the Santa Clarita Public Library
Did you know that our local Santa Clarita Public Library offers passport acceptance services? Whether you’re planning a vacation, studying abroad or reconnecting with family, the Santa Clarita Public Library is here to support your journey.
Jason Gibbs | Get Your Passport at the Santa Clarita Public Library
Nov. 10: Child & Family Center, First Presbyterian Church Collab for Workshops
Parents and caregivers are invited to Empowered Families Workshops hosted by the Child & Family Center’s Prevention and Outreach team in collaboration with First Presbyterian Church of Newhall beginning 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10 with a workshop on Social Media and mental health.
Nov. 10: Child & Family Center, First Presbyterian Church Collab for Workshops
Samuel Dixon Awarded 1.1 Million Grant for SUD Program
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. has announced that it was awarded a $1.1 million grant from the Department of Health and Human Services Health Resources and Services Administration to add new services that will include substance use disorder treatment programs.
Samuel Dixon Awarded 1.1 Million Grant for SUD Program
Nov. 23: ACS Relay for Life SCV Holiday Boutique
The American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Santa Clarita Valley will host its annual holiday boutique fundraiser, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Santa Clarita United Methodist Church
Nov. 23: ACS Relay for Life SCV Holiday Boutique
Nov. 21: Salt Creek Grille, Veteran Services Collaborative Host Fundraiser
The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative has announced the "Bringing it Home" fundraiser, an exclusive wine and hors d'oeuvre event hosted by Salt Creek Grille, will be held Thursday, Nov. 21.
Nov. 21: Salt Creek Grille, Veteran Services Collaborative Host Fundraiser
USPS Announces Holiday Mailing, Shipping Dates
The U.S. Postal Service announced its recommended mailing and shipping dates for holiday mail and packages. The following are recommended send-by dates for expected delivery before Dec. 25.
USPS Announces Holiday Mailing, Shipping Dates
Today in SCV History (Nov. 7)
1940 - William S. Hart deeds land for theater at Spruce & 11th Street to American Legion [story]
American Theater
Child & Family Center’s Centre Pointe Pkwy Location Closes Due to Power Shutoffs
Due to projected power shutoffs related to the current wind advisory, the Child & Family Center’s Centre Pointe Pkwy location, will be closed for in-person services beginning 5 pm Wednesday
Child & Family Center’s Centre Pointe Pkwy Location Closes Due to Power Shutoffs
Upcoming Lane Closures on McBean Parkway and Newhall Ranch Road
Beginning Wednesday, November 13, crews will begin the construction of median modifications, paving, grinding and overlay operations along portions of McBean Parkway at Newhall Ranch Road.
Upcoming Lane Closures on McBean Parkway and Newhall Ranch Road
CHP Receives Grant to Combat Adult Distracted Driving in California
The California Highway Patrol is proud to announce it received a $350,000 grant to address the growing issue of distracted driving on California roads.  
CHP Receives Grant to Combat Adult Distracted Driving in California
City of Santa Clarita Named 2024 Most Business-Friendly City Finalist
The Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation has once again recognized the city of Santa Clarita as a finalist for the prestigious 2024 "Most Business-Friendly City" award in the category of large cities (population over 60,000).
City of Santa Clarita Named 2024 Most Business-Friendly City Finalist
Animal Care and Control Urges Emergency Pet Preparedness
The County of Los Angeles is experiencing critical fire weather and is under a Particularly Dangerous Situation Red Flag advisory from now until Friday evening. .
Animal Care and Control Urges Emergency Pet Preparedness
Santa Clarita Non-Profits Invited to Apply for 2025-2026 Funding Cycle
The city of Santa Clarita is pleased to announce the release of the 2025-2026 Notice of Funding Availability and has scheduled informational meetings for organizations interested in applying for 2025-2026 Community Development Block Grant funding.
Santa Clarita Non-Profits Invited to Apply for 2025-2026 Funding Cycle
CSUN-al Garden Class to Get Ready for Fall Planting
California State University, Northridge’s CSUN-al Gardening series returns this month just in time to prepare for fall planting.
CSUN-al Garden Class to Get Ready for Fall Planting
Supes Support Expansion of Tax Credit Program for Entertainment Sector
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Board Chair Lindsey P. Horvath
Supes Support Expansion of Tax Credit Program for Entertainment Sector
Nov. 23: “Bella Notte” Italian Night Comes to Santa Clarita
Local educational performing arts charity Mission Opera, together with Oksana Foundation and Bella Cucina Italian Restaurant, is excited to announce “Bella Notte,” a new monthly event starting this Fall that blends the worlds of Italian fine dining, live opera, and community support.
Nov. 23: “Bella Notte” Italian Night Comes to Santa Clarita
CSUN Named a Fulbright HSI Leader For a Fourth Year in a Row
For the fourth year in a row, California State University, Northridge has been named a Fulbright HSI Leader by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.
CSUN Named a Fulbright HSI Leader For a Fourth Year in a Row
Nov. 9: Free Successor Trustee Training Workshop
Thompson Von Tungeln Trust and Estate Lawyers will host a free successor trustee training workshop on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, 24500 Town Center Drive, Valencia, Calif. 91355.
Nov. 9: Free Successor Trustee Training Workshop
No. 12 Canyons Outlasts Moorpark College 27-21
No. 12 College of the Canyons football scored 24 points, highlighted by a 95-yard kickoff return from sophomore Da'Marrie Smith, in what turned out to be a decisive second quarter to outlast visiting Moorpark College 27-21 on Saturday, Nov. 2 at Cougar Stadium.
No. 12 Canyons Outlasts Moorpark College 27-21
2024 General Election Santa Clarita Races
Unofficial election results for the 2024 General Election as of Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 11:21 p.m.
2024 General Election Santa Clarita Races
Today in SCV History (Nov. 6)
1976 - Horse turds and peace pipes: Acton Turkey War with AM radio jock Dick Whittington ends in a draw [story]
Turkey war
SCVNews.com