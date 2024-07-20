July 23-25: Tin Can Art Craft Events at Santa Clarita Library Branches

Santa Clarita Public Libraries will host Tin Can art craft events at all three of the Santa Clarita branches July 23-25 at 5:30-6:30 p.m.

The Valencia Public Library will host the event Tuesday, 23 at 23743 West Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355. Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library will host it Wednesday, July 24 at 18601 Soledad Canyon Road., Canyon Country, CA 91351 and the Old Town Newhall Public Library will host it Thursday, July 25 at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

Transform simple trash into beautiful butterflies using only soda cans, scissors and markers.

For adults only.

For more information visit the Santa Clarita Library website.

