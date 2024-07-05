July 9-11: Library Upcycled Art Events

Join the libraries of Santa Clarita to unleash the inner artist within for an upcycled art extravaganza.

This program will be offered at the Valencia Library, 23743 West Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355 on Tuesday, July 9, the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library, 18601 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91351 on Wednesday, July 10 and the Old Town Newhall Library, 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321 Thursday, July 11 from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

This event is for adults only and will have limited supplies available.

For more info visit the Santa Clarita Valley Library website.

