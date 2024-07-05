July 9: Crayon Melting at Canyon Country Library

Visit the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library, 18601 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91351 on Tuesday, July 9 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. to create beautiful artwork from melting old crayons.

All materials will be provided, free of charge, while supplies last.

This program is for children ages 6 through 11.

For more info visit the Santa Clarita Valley Library website.

