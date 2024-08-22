Sept. 24: Shark Bites at Old Town Newhall Library

The city of Santa Clarita Old Town Newhall Library will host a special “Shark Bites” event on Tuesday, Sept. 24 for children ages 0-11.

Children ages 0-11 and caregivers will enjoy snacks, pictures and a brief storytime with blow up sharks.

This event will be a ticketed first come first served event with the first 65 people to arrive in the first group from 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The next group of 65 people will be in the second group from 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The storytime, snacks and sharks will be the same for both groups.

Old Town Newhall Library

24500 Main St.,

Santa Clarita, CA 91321

For more information visit https://santaclarita.librarycalendar.com/event/shark-bites-13096.

