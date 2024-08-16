Sept. 23: Painted Book Boxes for Adults at Newhall Library

Let creativity shine with a Painted Book Box event Monday, Sept. 23, 10-11 a.m. at Old Town Newhall Library, 24500 Main St, Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

In this adults-only event, the wooden book boxes can be painted as a favorite book cover, a unique and new creative design or anything else that the creative mind can manifest.

Once the paint dries the boxes can be used as storage for all kinds of treasures. All materials provided, while supplies last.

For more information visit the Santa Clarita Library website.

