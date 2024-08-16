Sept. 23: Painted Book Boxes for Adults at Newhall Library

|
Our communities are undoubtedly strengthened by veterans. Last weekend, I was proud to join Homes 4 Families for a special ceremony where six veteran families received the keys to their new homes.
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a special meeting Monday, Aug. 19 to discuss in open session options for the Nov. 5 election of the city council seat in District 3 and a closed session meeting on solar panel litigation.
The Adult Skills Center will present its Fall Music Festival, Saturday, Sept. 28 from 1-6 p.m. at Sanctuary Animal Assisted Therapy, 27803 Lorjen Road, Canyon Country 91387.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees on Wednesday, Aug. 14 appointed College of the Canyons Acting Chancellor David C. Andrus, J.D., as the district’s interim superintendent/president, effective immediately.
Old Town Newhall Public Library will host a beginner-friendly introduction to coding event, perfect for teens with no prior experience Wednesday, Sept. 25 4-5 p.m. at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Let creativity shine with a Painted Book Box event Monday, Sept. 23, 10 - 11 a.m. at Old Town Newhall Library, 24500 Main St, Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
The Santa Claria Valley Water Agency in coordination with the city of Santa Clarita’s annual Road Rehab Program will begin construction of a new pipeline on Bouquet Canyon Road near Newhall Ranch Road in Saugus.
The city of Santa Clarita is announcing the start of construction on the Vista Canyon Bridge and Road Improvements Project in Canyon Country.
Valencia Country Club has been awarded first place for "Renovation of the Year" in Golf Inc. magazine’s private club category.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Non Profit Council will hold a lunch event on Thursday, Sept. 12 sponsored by LBW Insurance and Financial Services.
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Foundation will host the Fourth Annual Golf Tournament at Valencia Country Club on Monday, Sept. 9.
Join the most influential women business leaders on the Board of Directors at the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Tuesday, Sept. 10, 4-5:30 p.m. for the influenceHER Women of Influence Forum at Venue Valencia.
The annual Evening of Remembrance will take place on Wednesday, Aug,23 at 7:15 p.m., in the Santa Clarita Youth Grove at Central Park in Saugus.
The city of Santa Clarita has announced that the Road Rehab Overlay Program which will start construction on residential streets in various neighborhoods throughout the city is kicking off in Saugus on Monday, Aug. 19.
Fil-Am Association of SCV, Inc. and Santa Clarita Sister Cities Program will present the 2024 Annual Cultural Festival, "Bakasyon Sa Pinas" (Vacation in the Philippines) in celebration of Filipino American History Month on Saturday, Oct. 5.
The Master’s University has been ranked as having the best student life among Christian colleges in California, according to the 2024 numbers for mid-sized colleges released by Niche, a leading college review and ranking site.
California State University, Northridge Men's Soccer opened up exhibition play with a 6-1 victory over The Master's University recently at Matador Soccer Field.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber announced Thursday their Election Watch 2024 Candidate Forums, an essential event designed for local business and community members to engage with candidates ahead of the November elections
California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced Thursday his bill to help reduce overcrowding at animal shelters across the state, by expanding access to low and no-cost spay/neuter services, will advance to the Assembly Floor after making it off of the Assembly Appropriations Committee’s Suspense File.
JCI Santa Clarita is happy to share two training opportunities for the month of August.
The Superior Court of Los Angeles County unveiled Thursday a Court Reporter Crisis Dashboard, available [here
], which highlights the staggering number of court proceedings in Los Angeles County that have taken place without any verbatim record because of the well-documented court reporter shortage and continued statutory restrictions on electronic recording, as well as outcome data relating to the Court's extraordinary efforts to recruit and retain court reporters to fill its over 125 vacancies, Presiding Judge Samantha P. Jessner and Executive Officer/Clerk of Court David W. Slayton announced.
Eighteen members of the 2023 College of the Canyons football team will be moving on to the next level this fall after transferring to four-year programs across the nation.
