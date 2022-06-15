header image

1957 - Lang Station dedicated as State Historic Landmark No. 590
Lang Station
Report: Sheriff’s Department’s Underreporting of Civilian Stop Data
Tuesday, Jun 14, 2022

office of Inspector GeneralMax Huntsman, Inspector General of Los Angeles County, announced on June 10 the Office of Inspector General of Los Angeles County has issued a report, “The Sheriff’s Department’s Underreporting of Civilian Stop Data to the California Attorney General.”

The report may be viewed by clicking on this link.

You can access the Inspector General’s most recent reports on the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department including information on Deputy Gangs and other matters by clicking here.
Today in SCV History (June 15)
1957 - Lang Station dedicated as State Historic Landmark No. 590
Lang Station
