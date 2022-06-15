Report: Sheriff’s Department’s Underreporting of Civilian Stop Data

Max Huntsman, Inspector General of Los Angeles County, announced on June 10 the Office of Inspector General of Los Angeles County has issued a report, “The Sheriff’s Department’s Underreporting of Civilian Stop Data to the California Attorney General.”

The report may be viewed by clicking on this link.

You can access the Inspector General’s most recent reports on the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department including information on Deputy Gangs and other matters by clicking here.

