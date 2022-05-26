June 11: Jack Russell’s Great White at The Canyon

The Southern California blues/hard rock band Great White first took a bite out of the rock scene in 1984 and since then has achieved worldwide success, encompassing sales of over six million records. Jack Russell’s Great White will appear Saturday, June 11, at The Canyon — Santa Clarita.

They received a Grammy Award nomination for Best Hard Rock Performance for the song “Once Bitten, Twice Shy” and earned a double platinum certification for the album “…Twice Shy”.

The late 80’s were boom years for the band, marked by non-stop touring with some of the biggest bands of the era and playing also in Europe and Japan.

Great White also recorded “Hooked”, which was certified gold and “Psycho City”. The soulful, blues-based signature sound, that turned songs like “Face The Day”, “Rock Me” and “Save Your Love” into international hits, can also be found in the band’s newer material.

Saturday, June 11. Doors 6 p.m. Headliner 8 p.m.

Opening set by Liquid Circus

New “First-Come, First-Served” policy. Dinner seating is available. Doors open at 6 p.m. and dinner seating priority will be assigned according to arrival time.

Under 18 must be accompanied by a paying adult.

Large bags are not permitted. No bags larger than 10” x 6” allowed.

Tickets: $36 + applicable fees.

For tickets click [here].

The Canyon – Santa Clarita

Westfield Valencia Town Center

24201 Valencia Blvd, Suite 1351,

Santa Clarita, CA 91355

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...