June 12: COC Hosts Veteran Townhall

The County of Los Angeles Military and Veterans Affairs, in partnership with Supervisor Kathryn Barger, will host A Veterans Townhall Meeting /Wednesday, June 12 at 5:30 p.m. at College of the Canyons.

This Townhall Meeting will discuss diverse resources and benefits for veterans, their families and caregivers.

Hosted by the County of Los Angeles Department of Military and Veterans Affairs the meeting will engage with Veteran service leaders from the following organizations:

— Dept. of Military and Veteran Affairs

— VA Los Angeles Regional Office

— VA Greater Los Angeles Health Care System

— C.A. Dept. of Veteran Affairs

— Veteran Peer Access Network

— PsychArmor

Veteran Services experts will be available to guide participants through the diverse resources and benefits available for veterans, their families and caregivers.

To attend in person register online here.

The Meeting will be in Hasley Hall room 101 at COC located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Valencia, CA 91355.

