June 15: SCV Chamber Business After Hours Mixer

Soundcheck will be bringing performances from the Rock ‘n’ Funktry gang of The Conscious Outlaws and the electric punk rock group Cosmic Ocean on a brand new, upcoming episode airing Thursday, June 2 at 4 p.m.
SRD Straightening Reins will offer a Summer Youth Program from June 12 to July 10. This is a five week program that focuses on the mental health impacts of COVID-19 through equine-assisted psychotherapy.
“Graduates, welcome home!”William Watkins, CSUN’s vice president for student affairs and dean of students, greeted thousands of Matadors with this warm welcome in front of the University Library on Friday, May 20.
This year’s Hollywood Fringe Festival features multiple shows created and performed by California Institute of the Arts students. Running from Thursday, June 9 through Sunday, June 26 in numerous venues throughout Los Angeles, the festival has a long history of being a space for CalArtians to perform their original works.
UPDATE: 4 p.m. The Bouquet Fire is currently holding on a ridge at approximately 75 acres in size. A fire was reported Monday, May 30 at approximately 2:30 p.m. in Bouquet Canyon near the Bouquet Reservoir in the Angeles National Forest.
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission regular meeting will be held Thursday, June 2 in the City Council Chambers at Santa Clarita City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., 1st Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
The Rotary Club of Santa Clarita Valley presented Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley with a $1,500 donation to help support the charitable organization’s outreach program for the homeless in the SCV.
CalTrans has announced that it expects starting Tuesday, May 31, and continuing through Monday, June 6, the Northbound I-5 Orange Grove Avenue On-Ramp will be closed to traffic at all times, day and night.
The city of Santa Clarita’s free Summer Trolley will make its grand return to Santa Clarita, offering rides to visitors and residents beginning Friday, May 27, through Sept. 11. The Summer Trolley will provide service to premier hotel properties and tourism destinations, including Westfield Valencia Town Center, Six Flags Magic Mountain and Hurricane Harbor.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed eight new deaths throughout L.A. County, which includes one new death reported in Santa Clarita, 5,800 new cases countywide and 173 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
