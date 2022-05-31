June 15: SCV Chamber Business After Hours Mixer

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will present a Business After Hours Mixer Wednesday, June 15, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The June SCV Chamber Business After Hours Mixer will be hosted by the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center in their courtyard.

Join professionals from across the SCV for networking, food and drinks. Get back into the mix and meet new faces as well as catch up with old connections.

Members $15

Non-members $30

For more information visit SCV Chamber of Commerce.

SCV Senior Center

27180 Golden Valley Road,

Santa Clarita, CA 91351

