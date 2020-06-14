June 15: World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors adopted a motion declaring June as Elder and Dependent Adult Awareness Month and June 15 as World Elder Abuse Awareness Day throughout the County of Los Angeles. During the month of June, the County is spearheading a campaign to raise awareness of the escalating epidemic of elder and dependent adult abuse.

With the COVID-19 pandemic disproportionately affecting the older adult population, the need for awareness and engagement with our most vulnerable is even more crucial.

Here are simple ways you can spread awareness:

1) Wear purple on Monday, June 15 and encourage your friends, family, and neighbors to the same.

2) Attend a Free Webinar at:

Aging in the COVID-19 World

Monday, June 15, at 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

To register for the event, visit here .

Upholding Justice for Older Americans: A National Conversation

Monday, June 15, at 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

To register for the event, visit here.

3) Learn about the warning signs of abuse, types of abuse and when and where to report it by visiting wdacs.lacounty.gov/programs/ aps.

It is critical for all of us to educate one another on how to identify, address, and prevent abuse to support our most vulnerable as we age.