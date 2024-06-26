June 27: “Constellations” Comes to The MAIN

The MAIN Theatre is presenting its next play, Constellations, later this month.

Constellations is a play by Nick Payne that explores the unexpected romance between Roland, a beekeeper and Marianne, a physicist.

Their chance encounter at a barbeque unravels a series of parallel moments that defy the limits of our understanding of time and space. Through their relationship, Constellations explores the infinite trajectories that love can take.

Tickets are available now for performances during the weekend of Thursday, June 27 through Sunday, June 30. General admission tickets are $24 and Senior admission are $19.

To learn more about Constellations and to purchase tickets, please visit The MAIN’s website.

