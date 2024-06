June 28: City Hosts Blood Drive at The Centre

Give the gift of life, an upcoming blood drive is scheduled for Friday, June 28, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., at The Centre, 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350. The blood drive will be held in Cedar Hall.

Blood donations usually decline in the summer months according to the American Red Cross, so blood is urgently needed now.

Donors receive a $15 gift card.

Schedule an appointment at www.redcrossblood.org with sponsor code: sportscentersc.

