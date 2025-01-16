header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 15
1875 - Henry Mayo Newhall buys western half of the Santa Clarita Valley for $2 an acre [story]
Henry M. Newhall
Jan.16: Circle K Supports American Red Cross California Wildfire Relief with 40 Cents Off Per Gallon
| Wednesday, Jan 15, 2025
Water drop


As the Los Angeles area begins to recover from the devastating recent wildfires, Circle K is supporting the American Red Cross to help local communities during this challenging time.

The convenience store brand will offer 40 cents* off per gallon on fuel this Jan. 16, from 4 to 7 p.m., donating a portion of the proceeds from the three-hour event to the Red Cross relief efforts in California.

More than 240 Circle K locations across California, Oregon and Washington will participate.

“These wildfires have affected so many lives across our community so close after the holidays,” said George Wilkins, Vice President of Operations for Circle K’s West Coast Business Unit, which is based in Corona, Calif.  “This is why it’s important for us to dedicate this fuel event to supporting the relief and recovery efforts, and we’re thankful for our partnership with the American Red Cross here on the West Coast.”

“The American Red Cross is on the ground helping those impacted by the devastating wildfires in California,” said Anne McKeough, chief development officer at the American Red Cross. We are so grateful for partners like Circle K as we work together to provide relief and hope for communities in the wake of this heartbreaking disaster.”

Customers can find their nearest participating location using the Store Locator.

*Fuel discount per gallon starts on January 16, 2025, at 4 p.m. (local time) and ends January 16, 2025, at 7 p.m. (local time) at participating company-operated and select franchise-operated fuel locations in California, Oregon and Washington, while supplies last. The price on the pump reflects the discounted price during that time.

 
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
01-15-2025 Jan.16: Circle K Supports American Red Cross California Wildfire Relief with 40 Cents Off Per Gallon
01-14-2025 Woodworth Appointed Co-Chair of ACS Breast Cancer Priority Team
01-13-2025 DoorDash Waive Fees, Donates to World Central Kitchen
01-13-2025 Jan. 18: Old Town Newhall Farmers Market
01-10-2025 DWR Defers Pipeline Maintenance, SCV Outdoor Watering Can Resume
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
12-30-2024 Jan. 9: Introduction to Government Business Certifications Webinar
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Jan.16: Circle K Supports American Red Cross California Wildfire Relief with 40 Cents Off Per Gallon
 As the Los Angeles area begins to recover from the devastating recent wildfires, Circle K is supporting the American Red Cross to help local communities during this challenging time.
Jan.16: Circle K Supports American Red Cross California Wildfire Relief with 40 Cents Off Per Gallon
Registration Underway for Spring 2025 at College of the Canyons
New and continuing students can register for the College of the Canyons spring 2025 semester, which begins Monday, Feb. 10.
Registration Underway for Spring 2025 at College of the Canyons
211 L.A. Teams Up with Hilton and Partners to Provide Hotel Vouchers
Hilton, American Express and 211 LA have announced a plan to provide vouchers to people impacted by the fires to stay, free of charge, at Hilton properties.
211 L.A. Teams Up with Hilton and Partners to Provide Hotel Vouchers
Health Officer Issues Order for Safe Removal, Transport, and Disposal of Fire Debris
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a new order in preparation for fire recovery operations and to ensure the safe removal, transport, and disposal of fire debris resulting from recent wildfires.
Health Officer Issues Order for Safe Removal, Transport, and Disposal of Fire Debris
Jan 18: Women’s March L.A. Cancels The Peoples March, Pivots to Volunteerism For L.A. Wildfire Victims
After announcing the Cancellation of The People’s March, the Women's March Foundation has pivoted to volunteerism for victims of the Los Angeles wildfire victims.
Jan 18: Women’s March L.A. Cancels The Peoples March, Pivots to Volunteerism For L.A. Wildfire Victims
Entry Period Open For Annual Sister Cities Young Artists, Authors Showcase
The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with Santa Clarita Sister Cities, invites local students to submit original artwork, poetry, essays/creative writing, photographs or music for the 2025 Young Artists and Authors Showcase.
Entry Period Open For Annual Sister Cities Young Artists, Authors Showcase
Jan. 15: Eaton Incident Update
Eaton Fire officials will host a  virtual community meeting and provide an update on the current fire situation, address questions, and  discuss recovery.
Jan. 15: Eaton Incident Update
Property Tax Disaster Relief Available to Victims of the Los Angeles County Wildfires
Property owners who have been impacted by the current wildfires in Los Angeles County may be eligible for various property tax disaster relief.
Property Tax Disaster Relief Available to Victims of the Los Angeles County Wildfires
Jan. 18: Assemblywoman Schiavo, NAACP Santa Clarita Host Fire Relief Donation Drive
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo is partnering with the NAACP Santa Clarita Branch and the Boys & Girls Club of the Santa Clarita Valley for a Day of Service focused on supporting those impacted by the recent wildfires.
Jan. 18: Assemblywoman Schiavo, NAACP Santa Clarita Host Fire Relief Donation Drive
SCV Water Announces 2025 Gardening Class Schedule
SCV Water is thrilled to announce its 2025 Gardening Class schedule, featuring a series of innovative workshops designed to inspire, educate, and empower the community to create beautiful, sustainable landscapes.
SCV Water Announces 2025 Gardening Class Schedule
Today in SCV History (Jan. 15)
1875 - Henry Mayo Newhall buys western half of the Santa Clarita Valley for $2 an acre [story]
Henry M. Newhall
County Fire Update: 25 Dead, 40,000 Acres Burned, 12,000 Buildings Lost
Cal Fire and the Los Angeles County Fire Department have reported that 24 people are dead after fires in Los Angeles County have burned more than 40,000 acres.
County Fire Update: 25 Dead, 40,000 Acres Burned, 12,000 Buildings Lost
Through Jan 15: Windblown Dust and Ash Possible in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is issuing a Windblown Dust and Ash Advisory following strong Santa Ana winds expected to affect the region through Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 7:00 p.m.
Through Jan 15: Windblown Dust and Ash Possible in SCV
County Offers Residents Map of Eaton Fire Damage
To help wildfire survivors who are wondering whether their house is still standing, Los Angeles County has launched an interactive map that shows the status of their property. The virtual map includes photos and a color-coded key that reflects levels of damage.
County Offers Residents Map of Eaton Fire Damage
Woodworth Appointed Co-Chair of ACS Breast Cancer Priority Team
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Keck Medicine of USC breast surgical oncologist Amanda Woodworth, MD, has been appointed co-chair of the American Cancer Society’s National Breast Cancer Roundtable Risk Assessment, Screening, Risk Reduction and Early Diagnosis Priority Team.
Woodworth Appointed Co-Chair of ACS Breast Cancer Priority Team
Santa Clarita Voices Podcast Episode 2 Focuses on Homelessness
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the release of the second episode of Santa Clarita Voices, the city’s official podcast that highlights the stories, experiences and conversations from city leaders, businesses and organizations.
Santa Clarita Voices Podcast Episode 2 Focuses on Homelessness
County Veterans Services Move to Regional Centers ‘Until Further Notice’
Bob Hope Patriotic Hall, a 10-story building in downtown Los Angeles and home to the County of Los Angeles Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and various veteran service partners, has now closed to the public.
County Veterans Services Move to Regional Centers ‘Until Further Notice’
Feb. 28: Entry Deadline for Youth Arts Showcase
The Ninth Annual Youth Arts Showcase Painters, Pictures and Prose Contest is now accepting submissions. Deadline to submit is Friday Feb. 28.
Feb. 28: Entry Deadline for Youth Arts Showcase
Canyons Takes Conference Opener 96-74 Over Glendale
College of the Canyons freshman Wyatt Wilson finished with 32 points to lead the Cougars men's basketball team past visiting Glendale College 96-74 during the Western State Conference, South Division opener on Saturday, Jan. 11.
Canyons Takes Conference Opener 96-74 Over Glendale
Cougars Handed Home Loss by No. 6 Glendale
College of the Canyons women's basketball was beaten 81-37 by No. 6 state-ranked Glendale College, suffering defeat in the Western State Conference, South Division opener at the Cougar Cage on Saturday, Jan. 11.
Cougars Handed Home Loss by No. 6 Glendale
Today in SCV History (Jan. 14)
1988 - One-month-old Santa Clarita City Council votes to form Planning Commission [minutes]
meeting minutes
Jan. 30-Feb. 2: ESCAPE Theatre Presents 50th Production ‘Annie’
ESCAPE Theatre will present its 50th Production, "Annie" from Thursday, Jan. 30 thru Sunday, Feb. 2 at the College of the Canyons Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Jan. 30-Feb. 2: ESCAPE Theatre Presents 50th Production ‘Annie’
Feb. 28: Deadline for SCAA Art Scholarships for High School Seniors
The Santa Clarita Artists Association has announced its 2025 Scholarship Program, designed to support talented high school senior art students in the Santa Clarita Valley. Applications are open and will be accepted through Friday, Feb. 28.
Feb. 28: Deadline for SCAA Art Scholarships for High School Seniors
Jan. 15: Regular Meeting of Hart School Board
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Jan. 15, beginning with a closed session at 6 p.m., followed by an open session at 7 p.m.
Jan. 15: Regular Meeting of Hart School Board
SCVNews.com