Jan.16: Circle K Supports American Red Cross California Wildfire Relief with 40 Cents Off Per Gallon

As the Los Angeles area begins to recover from the devastating recent wildfires, Circle K is supporting the American Red Cross to help local communities during this challenging time.

The convenience store brand will offer 40 cents* off per gallon on fuel this Jan. 16, from 4 to 7 p.m., donating a portion of the proceeds from the three-hour event to the Red Cross relief efforts in California.

More than 240 Circle K locations across California, Oregon and Washington will participate.

“These wildfires have affected so many lives across our community so close after the holidays,” said George Wilkins, Vice President of Operations for Circle K’s West Coast Business Unit, which is based in Corona, Calif. “This is why it’s important for us to dedicate this fuel event to supporting the relief and recovery efforts, and we’re thankful for our partnership with the American Red Cross here on the West Coast.”

“The American Red Cross is on the ground helping those impacted by the devastating wildfires in California,” said Anne McKeough, chief development officer at the American Red Cross. We are so grateful for partners like Circle K as we work together to provide relief and hope for communities in the wake of this heartbreaking disaster.”

Customers can find their nearest participating location using the Store Locator.

*Fuel discount per gallon starts on January 16, 2025, at 4 p.m. (local time) and ends January 16, 2025, at 7 p.m. (local time) at participating company-operated and select franchise-operated fuel locations in California, Oregon and Washington, while supplies last. The price on the pump reflects the discounted price during that time.

