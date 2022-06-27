header image

June 28: Saugus Union School District Board Meeting
| Monday, Jun 27, 2022
school closures - Saugus Union School District monument sign

The Saugus Union School District Board of Trustees will hold a regular in-person meeting Tuesday, June 28, at 6:30 p.m. at Saugus District Education Center, 24930 Avenue Stanford, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

The board will meet in closed session from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The meeting is also available to view virtually via Zoom Webinar

To connect by computer (video or audio):
https://saugususd-org.zoom.us/j/84332564829
Webinar ID: 843 3256 4829

To dial by phone:
(877) 853 5247 U.S. Toll Free or (888) 788 0099 U.S. Toll Free

The meeting agenda can be viewed here.

