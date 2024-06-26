June 28: Sunset Sessions at Trek Bike Park are Back

Summer is officially here and what better way to get outdoors and enjoy the cool evenings than attending one of the free Sunset Sessions at the Trek Bike Park of Santa Clarita.

Join us on June 28, July 26 and August 23 from 6 to 8 p.m. for a night filled with music, games, snacks, giveaways and of course, biking.

Invite your friends, family and neighbors to this always fun summer event. Whether you are just learning how to ride, or you want to test your skills on the pump track, there is something for everyone. If you don’t own a bike, or would like to get some practice in, stop by the checkout table where staff will be onsite to get you fitted for a bike for the night.

The Trek Bike Park of Santa Clarita offers the community a variety of trails and tracks for every level of cyclists. Surrounding the park are four different mountain bike trails, designed for beginner, moderate and expert riders. Additionally, there is over 1,500 feet of pump track and over 1,200 feet of BMX track, making it the place to be this summer.

For more information about any of the Sunset Sessions, please contact Sean Tuber at (661) 250-3754 or email OutdoorRecreation@ santaclarita.gov.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...