header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 12
1891 - Actor Buck Jones, a Placerita and Vasquez "regular," born in Indiana [story]
Buck Jones
Kick Off 2024 With Annual First Day Hikes
| Tuesday, Dec 12, 2023
First Day Hike

California State Parks welcomes the public to start 2024 in a healthy way and to enjoy the fresh air with the annual First Day Hikes, on Monday, Jan. 1. Currently, up to 60 state parks will be participating, with over 70 guided hikes taking place across the state.

Californians and visitors from around the world can hike amongst the gentle redwoods or learn about the geology of the desert or catch a glimpse of bald eagles and other unique wildlife. California has some of the most unique and iconic parks in the country for everyone to explore.

First Day Hikes is a national-led effort that encourages individuals and families to experience, with a seasoned guide, the beautiful natural and cultural resources found in the outdoors and in doing so may inspire them to take advantage of these treasures throughout the year and an individual’s lifetime.

With more than 70 guided hikes taking place in California’s State Park System on Jan. 1, distance and difficulty will vary per hike or activity. Visitors are encouraged to check out details of start times and description of hikes. This year’s First Day Hikes webpage: parks.ca.gov/FirstDayHikes2024 is more interactive, as the public can search a map of locations by park name, county and region.

Visitors are also able to see the status of the hike and the last time it was updated, and by zooming into the map, they can find hikes taking place near that region of the map. Additionally, the webpage provides information on new hiking opportunities around the holiday. For example, Carpinteria State Beach will offer a hike the morning of Saturday, Dec. 30 and La Purísima Mission State Historic Park will have a Last Day Hike of the year the morning of Sunday, Dec. 31.

State parks offering First Day Hikes easily accessible from the Santa Clarita Valley include:

Santa Susana Pass State Historic Park

9853 Andora Ave.,

Chatsworth, CA 91311

Jan. 1 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Length of Hike: The Welcome Walk is rated moderate. It has an ascent of 284 feet and descent of 299 feet. Average gradient ascent is 4.4%, max is 6.5%. Average gradient descent is 4.9%, max is 8.2%. Length is 1.5 miles. The slow & gentle option is taken at a leisurely pace.

The Waterfall Trail is rated difficult It has an ascent of 328 feet and descent of 346 feet. Average gradient ascent is 7.6%, max is 18.4%. Average gradient descent is 5.9%. max is 15.3%. Length is 2 miles.
The Stagecoach Trail is rated difficult. It has an ascent and descent of 538 feet. Average slope is 8.9%. Max is 20%. Length is 2 miles.

Saddleback Butte State Park

Meet at the Visitor Center located at 17102 East Avenue J, Lancaster, CA 93535.

The park will offer three hikes of differing lengths and activity level.

All three hikes are offered on Jan. 1.

1. Start the new year off right with exploration of a Mojave Desert ecosystem on one of three different hikes. This is a strenuous 5-mile hike from the Visitor Center to Saddleback Peak (3,651 ft). Hike lasts around 3 hours duration and 1,000 ft of elevation gain. Bring water, snacks, good hiking shoes, and layered clothing; it can be very windy at the top. Views from the peak are spectacular. No scrambling required. Lead by a State Park interpreter.

Length of Hike: 5 miles; 3 hours.

Time: 9 a.m.

2. This is an easy/moderate 3.5-mile loop hike across the park. Enjoy beautiful vistas of local buttes, creosote, and joshua trees. Bring water, good hiking shoes, and layered clothing. Lead by a State Park volunteer. Under 2 hours duration with little elevation gain.

Length of Hike: 3.5 miles; 2 hours.

3. Easy 0.5-mile loop guided interpretive walk along the Dowen Nature Trail. Learn about the unique natural and cultural history of the area. Wheelchair and stroller accessible. Great for kids! Around 1 hour duration with mild elevation gain.

Length of Hike: 0.5 miles; 1 hour.

Parking: Park at the Day-Use Area or Visitor Center and parking fee is $6 per vehicle.

Ages: All ages.

Preparation: Preparation is key for any successful desert activity. Bring 1 liter of water per hour of planned activity; bring snacks or pack a lunch; bring appropriate shoes, layered clothing (average January 1 weather is a high of 55 degrees), sunglasses and a hat. Consider stretching upon arrival.

Special Instructions: No RSVP required. Dogs are not allowed on the trail, except service animals. Extreme weather may cancel the event.

For more information contact Luis Malik at (661) 494-1321 or email luis.suero-mayberry@parks.ca.gov.

Malibu Creek State Park

1925 Las Virgenes Road,

Calabasas, CA 91302

A leisurely ranger led hike along Malibu Creek on a mostly flat trail to the Rock Pool and Visitor Center. Three miles round trip. We will stop along our way to discuss the Natural History of the park. We will end our walk at the Visitor Center with everyone hiking back during the sunset at their own pace.

Length of Hike: 3 miles

Location: Highroad Trail at the main trailhead. Meet at Lower Parking Lot.

Jan. 1 3 – 5:30 p.m. (sunset)

Parking: Parking fee of $12 for the day. Parking at the “Lower Lot” parking lot.

Ages: All ages

Preparation: Participants should wear sturdy shoes and a hat, bring water and snacks. Dress in weather-appropriate clothing. Bring warm layers.

Special Instructions: No pets permitted. Steady rain will cancel.

Contact: To confirm, email allison.frye@parks.ca.gov

Carpinteria State Beach

205 Palm Ave,

Carpinteria, CA 93013

The interpretive walk will start at the Visitor Center and end at the Harbor Seal Rookery. During the stroll stops will sbe made at the Chumash Tomol, Carpinteria Creek, asphalt mining relics and tar seeps/tide pools to discuss the cultural and natural history of Carpinteria State Beach.

Length of Hike: Approximately 1.3 miles from the Visitor Center to the Harbor Seal Rookery. The walk will last approximately 1 – 1.5 hours.

Location: Visitor Center to the Harbor Seal Rookery

Saturday, Dec. 30, 9-10:30 a.m.

Parking: Park in the Day Use Parking Area or on Palm Avenue.

Ages: All ages.

Preparation: Participants should wear comfortable walking shoes and a hat, and bring water, snacks and binoculars to better view the seals.

Special Instructions: In the case of steady rain, we will cancel this walk.

Contact: To confirm, email us at CarpinteriaSB.Interp@parks.ca.gov or call Christina Furio at (805) 746-4284.

Most parks require a parking fee for the hikes. However, if visitors have checked out the State Library Parks Pass or have qualified for the Golden Bear Pass, they can enter for free at participating parks. Additionally, parents of fourth graders are invited to download the California State Park Adventure Pass that allows free entrance to visit park units like Millerton Lake State Recreation Area or Samuel P. Taylor State Park.

Learn more about these free passes at parks.ca.gov/OutdoorsForAll.

As with any outing, it is important for all visitors to recreate responsibly. Below are helpful tips to stay safe during First Day Hikes and all year long:

Know Before You Go: Prior to leaving home, check the statusof the park unit you want to visit to find out what restrictions and guidelines are in place. Have a backup plan in case your destination is crowded. Stay home if you are sick.

Play It Safe: Find out what precautions you should take when exploring the outdoors, especially if this is your first time visiting the State Park System. For example, make sure to dress in layers, bring plenty of snacks and water, and wear appropriate hiking shoes.

Leave No Trace: Leave areas better than how you found them by staying on designated trails and packing out all trash. Do not disturb wildlife or plants.

For more safety tips, please visit parks.ca.gov/SafetyTips.

Visitors can also use apps to stay safe and enhance their experience in the outdoors with:

what3words: Use the what3words app to communicate precise locations within any of the 280 state parks using just three words. This tool aids dispatchers in emergency situations, enabling assistance to those in need. Share locations with family and friends and provide directions to events, trails or campsites using this convenient app. To learn more on how the app works, visit ca.gov/what3words.

OuterSpatial: Discover the ultimate guide to California’s state parks with the OuterSpatial app. Navigate through interactive maps, receive real-time updates and stay connected with fellow outdoor enthusiasts. Enhance your exploration by monitoring visits, completing challenges like the Passport to Your California State Parks and sharing memorable experiences.

Visitors are encouraged to share their experiences on social media using the hashtags: #HikeInto2024, #FirstDayHikes, #HikeWithCAStateParks and #CAStateParks.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Kick Off 2024 With Annual First Day Hikes
Tuesday, Dec 12, 2023
Kick Off 2024 With Annual First Day Hikes
FULL STORY...
WiSH Foundation Seeking Performers for Hart District Talent Show
Monday, Dec 11, 2023
WiSH Foundation Seeking Performers for Hart District Talent Show
Calling all William S. Hart Union High School District performers, students, teachers and administrators! WiSH is excited to introduce Hart District's Got Talent Variety Showcase.
FULL STORY...
Six-Year-Old with Cystic Fibrosis Named Honorary Matador
Monday, Dec 11, 2023
Six-Year-Old with Cystic Fibrosis Named Honorary Matador
California State University, Northridge baseball head coach Eddie Cornejo announced the addition of six-year-old Andrew Rivera as an honorary Matador this season.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (Dec. 12)
1891 - Actor Buck Jones, a Placerita and Vasquez "regular," born in Indiana [story]
Buck Jones
Feb. 24: TMU’s 30th Annual Creation Summit
Commitment to a literal six-day creation has marked The Master’s University since its founding.
Feb. 24: TMU’s 30th Annual Creation Summit
WiSH Foundation Seeking Performers for Hart District Talent Show
Calling all William S. Hart Union High School District performers, students, teachers and administrators! WiSH is excited to introduce Hart District's Got Talent Variety Showcase.
WiSH Foundation Seeking Performers for Hart District Talent Show
Cougars Snap Five-Game Losing Streak at San Diego Mesa
College of the Canyons traveled to San Diego Mesa College recently, snapping a five-game losing streak by bringing home an 83-77 double-overtime victory.  
Cougars Snap Five-Game Losing Streak at San Diego Mesa
Six-Year-Old with Cystic Fibrosis Named Honorary Matador
California State University, Northridge baseball head coach Eddie Cornejo announced the addition of six-year-old Andrew Rivera as an honorary Matador this season.
Six-Year-Old with Cystic Fibrosis Named Honorary Matador
Lady Mustangs Come Up Short in Exhibition Match Against LMU 46-58
The Master's University women's basketball team traveled down to Los Angeles Sunday for an exhibition game against NCAA Division I Loyola Marymount, coming up on the short end of the 58-46 score.
Lady Mustangs Come Up Short in Exhibition Match Against LMU 46-58
Jan. 7: Sierra Hillbillies ‘Remember the Alamo’ Dance
The Sierra Hillbillies Square Dance Club will dance to caller Mike Seastrom, who along with his wife, Lisa, will call an SSD dance in barn dance style with Contra, line and round dancing between tips Sunday, Jan. 7, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., at the Valencia United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall.
Jan. 7: Sierra Hillbillies ‘Remember the Alamo’ Dance
Ken Striplin | Festive Guide to Holiday Sustainability
As we embrace the joy and warmth of the holiday season, I want to share some valuable insights on how we can make this time even more special – by giving back to our community and protecting our planet.
Ken Striplin | Festive Guide to Holiday Sustainability
COC Awarded $600K for Zero Textbook Cost, OER Materials
College of the Canyons has been awarded $600,000 from the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office in support of Zero Textbook Cost (ZTC) acceleration and Open Educational Resources (OER) materials that can be used and repurposed by other California community colleges.
COC Awarded $600K for Zero Textbook Cost, OER Materials
Dec. 13: COC Board Slated to Elect New Officers
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will meet for its annual organizational and business meeting Wednesday, Dec. 13, beginning at 5 p.m.
Dec. 13: COC Board Slated to Elect New Officers
Princess Cruises’ Keel Laying Ceremony Marks Construction of New Ship
Princess Cruises and the line’s partners at Fincantieri Shipyard celebrated Monday the beginning of construction of the second, sensational Sphere Class cruise ship – Star Princess – with the official keel laying ceremony in Monfalcone, Italy
Princess Cruises’ Keel Laying Ceremony Marks Construction of New Ship
Olga Kaczmar Estate Sale Benefiting SCAA
Attention artists! A sale is being held on behalf of Olga Kaczmar’s estate, spanning a 50-year career.
Olga Kaczmar Estate Sale Benefiting SCAA
Nine Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of nine productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Dec. 11 - Sunday, Dec. 17.
Nine Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Jan. 18: SCV Chamber’s 2024 Employment Law Update
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Monday its annual 2024 Employment Law Update is scheduled for the afternoon of Thursday, Jan. 18, at College of the Canyons University Center.
Jan. 18: SCV Chamber’s 2024 Employment Law Update
Ocean Water Warning Continues for L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
Ocean Water Warning Continues for L.A. County Beaches
Gift Yourself with DMV’s Mobile Driver’s License
Before traveling this holiday season, give yourself the gift of a California DMV Wallet/Mobile Driver’s License (mDL). The mDL offers a quick and secure identity-check at select airports without handing over your phone or your driver’s license.
Gift Yourself with DMV’s Mobile Driver’s License
Today in SCV History (Dec. 11)
1922 - Piru bank robbed, banker and daughter kidnapped [story]
Jenks Harris
Today in SCV History (Dec. 10)
1941 - Three days after Pearl Harbor attack, 165th and 185th Infantry Regiments assigned to Saugus; Edison power substation guarded 24/7 [timeline]
Edison substation timeline
Today in SCV History (Dec. 9)
1983 - U.S. release of John Carpenter's "Christine;" blew up fake gas station in Valencia [watch scene (R)]
Christine gas station explosion in Valencia
Dec. 12: Saugus School Board Annual Reorganization
The annual organizational meeting and regular board meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Dec. 12, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m. followed by the open public session at 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 12: Saugus School Board Annual Reorganization
Dec. 16: 18th Annual ‘Festividad for Christ’ Neighborhood Christmas
In what has become a Newhall Christmas tradition, Faith Community Church looks forward to welcoming hundreds of neighbors to the church campus for this year’s “Festividad for Christ” event.
Dec. 16: 18th Annual ‘Festividad for Christ’ Neighborhood Christmas
Dec. 13: Hart Board to Elect New Officers
The regular and organizational meetings of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Dec. 13, beginning at 7 p.m.
Dec. 13: Hart Board to Elect New Officers
Public Health Adds New Resp-Watch Surveillance Report
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has added a new tool to help keep you and your family safe during the current flu, COVID-19 and RSV respiratory illness season.
Public Health Adds New Resp-Watch Surveillance Report
SCVNews.com
%d