L.A. County, CDC Report Similar, Critical Inequalities in Maternal Deaths

A Centers for Disease Control report published on Monday, Sept. 19 used U.S. data from 2017-2019 to highlight striking inequality in maternal deaths. Pregnancy-related deaths, defined as deaths related to pregnancy occurring within a year of birth, were determined to reflect disparate causes by race/ethnicity. Additionally, 4 of every 5 deaths were found to be preventable.
The CDC’s data are national, but the pattern they reveal applies in Los Angeles County. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health monitors maternal mortality using 5-year averages, so that small year-to-year shifts in this relatively uncommon outcome don’t obscure the pattern of deaths. As the graph shows, giving birth while Black in Los Angeles County increases the risk of maternal death approximately 3-fold. Tragically, this inequality aligns with data from across California and the nation.
The graph does demonstrate a marked decline in the Black maternal death rate over time, but this still leaves us with a large birth equity gap between Black and other birthing people across the County.
Why is this? The CDC study reports that about 80% of maternal deaths are preventable. Current science indicates that prevention means looking at inequality not only in health care, but also in every domain of social experience. Racism in society has resulted in inadequate access to resources that support health and excessive exposure to social stress, due to discrimination.
In response, Los Angeles County has marshalled an unprecedented coalition of county agencies, community partners, medical allies, and philanthropic funders to eradicate birth outcome inequality. Through the African American Infant and Maternal Mortality Prevention Initiative, the Department of Public Health – with its partners – has designed a multifaceted agenda. AAIMM strategies include:
Taking on root causes of birth inequality – promoting income equity and challenging racism in health care and beyond;
Supporting Black families across birth and parenting experiences – doula care, fatherhood support, home visiting; and
Promoting optimal medical care – anti-racism training for practitioners, modeling quality care through a Black Maternal Health Center of Excellence (at Charles Drew University).
On Thursday, Sept. 29, Los Angeles County will officially launch the Veteran Suicide Review Team, a collaborative between the city of Los Angeles, County, federal and private agencies to reduce veteran suicide in L.A. County.
The Los Angeles County Office of Immigrant Affairs in the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs welcomes the new “public charge” regulation and continues its public campaign to inform immigrant households about this positive and important development.
College of the Canyons student-athletes Motoko Shimoji (women's golf) and Joshua Littleberry (football) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Sept. 12-17.
Valencia-based Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, is pleased to announce that Lief’s CEO & Founder, Adel Villalobos, was honored by the College of the Canyons Business Alliance among specially selected local Hispanic business owners, leaders, and entrepreneurs who have inspired others to pursue their dreams in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Join in expressing your gratitude for our veterans and first responders at the free Veterans and First Responders Appreciation Day, sponsored by the Santa Clarita Elks Lodge 2379 and Los Angeles County Chapter, Marines and Corpsmen Association on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
The Lady Mustangs jumped out to a fast start winning the first two sets before taking care of the Arizona Christian Firestorm 3-1 on the road in Glendale, Ariz., Saturday to get their first conference win of the season.
Designed to provide attendees with an economic analysis and outlook for the coming year, the 2022 Economic Outlook Conference included global, national, and state perspectives, while focusing primarily on the trends and issues associated with the Santa Clarita Valley and the surrounding business community.
With 87% of Americans feeling “anxious” or “very anxious” about inflation, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022’s Happiest States in America, as well as accompanying videos and expert commentary.
