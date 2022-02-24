header image

February 24
1993 - Jury awards Newhall Land $2.3 million for "Valencia" trademark infringement by Palmer apartments at Valle del Oro, Newhall [story]
Palmer Guilty
L.A. County Consumer, Business Affairs Now Open for In-Person Appointments
| Thursday, Feb 24, 2022

Los Angeles County residents with consumer questions, seeking information on foreclosure prevention, immigrant services, landlord and tenant assistance, minimum wage and worker protections, mediation, real estate and small claims concerns the Los Angeles County Department of of Consumer and Business Affairs has now re-opened for in-person appointments.

The department is open to serve you in person from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Make an appointment here.

You can reach counselors on Fridays by calling (800) 593-8222 or schedule a call back here.
County Offering Free Guided Barnyard Tours at Hart Park

County Offering Free Guided Barnyard Tours at Hart Park
Wednesday, Feb 23, 2022
The Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation is offering free guided Barnyard Tours at William S. Hart Regional Park.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 23: North L.A. County I-5 Project Update Zoom Meeting

Feb. 23: North L.A. County I-5 Project Update Zoom Meeting
Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022
Metro's I-5 North Los Angeles County Enhancements Project has broken ground and construction has kicked off. The next community meeting to receive updates on the construction activities along the I-5 freeway will be held via Zoom on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Tuesday COVID Roundup: 18 New SCV Cases, One Additional Death at Henry Mayo

Tuesday COVID Roundup: 18 New SCV Cases, One Additional Death at Henry Mayo
Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today released the latest data on COVID-19. The number of cases and deaths are likely to reflect reporting delays over the Presidents Day holiday weekend.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 23: L.A. County’s Proposed Homeless Initiative Funding Webinar

Feb. 23: L.A. County’s Proposed Homeless Initiative Funding Webinar
Monday, Feb 21, 2022
Los Angeles County will host a webinar on Wednesday, Feb. 23, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., to provide a detailed briefing about its Draft Fiscal Year 2022-23 Homeless Initiative Funding Recommendations, which will also be posted online.
FULL STORY...
Public Feedback Encouraged for Inclusive West Creek Playground
Since the opening of the inclusive play area at Canyon Country Park in 2020, the city of Santa Clarita has explored options to build a second location for families to explore and enjoy.
L.A. County Consumer, Business Affairs Now Open for In-Person Appointments
Los Angeles County residents with consumer questions, seeking information on foreclosure prevention, immigrant services, landlord and tenant assistance, minimum wage and worker protections, mediation, real estate and small claims concerns the Los Angeles County Department of of Consumer and Business Affairs has now re-opened for in-person appointments.
Feds Once Again Restrict Water Deliveries to California Farmers
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — Following two months of barren weather reports, California farmers received the most disappointing forecast yet Wednesday as the federal government warned many districts in the state’s agricultural heartland won’t get surface water deliveries in 2022.
Lost Dance by Martha Graham has World Premiere on Stage at The Soraya
A lost 1952 dance creation by Martha Graham herself, a primal artistic force of the 20th century, is reborn with the Martha Graham Dance Company’s world premiere of "The New Canticle for Innocent Comedians" at The Soraya on Saturday, March 19 at 8 p.m.
Bras for a Cause Proceeds Presented to Local Nonprofits
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and the local City of Hope chapter recently received check donations from Soroptimist International of Valencia.
Feb. 27: ‘Legends & Lore Along California’s Highway 395’ Author at Rancho Camulos
Join "Legends & Lore Along California's Highway 395" author Brian Clune at the Rancho Camulos Museum on Sunday Feb. 27, at 1 p.m.
Zonta Club of SCV Holds Canyon County Z Club Installation
In celebration of International Day of Education, the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley hosted their newest Z Club’s installation for Canyon High School on Jan. 24.
Today in SCV History (Feb. 24)
1993 - Jury awards Newhall Land $2.3 million for "Valencia" trademark infringement by Palmer apartments at Valle del Oro, Newhall [story]
Santa Clarita Receives $1 Million in Measure A Funding
Mayor Laurene Weste attended an event in the city of South Gate, where the Los Angeles County Regional Park and Open Space District awarded the city of Santa Clarita $1 million in Measure A Acquisition Only grant funding to support the future acquisition of the Borax Mine Open Space property in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: County Health Officer Modifies Indoor Masking Requirement
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 36 additional deaths, including a child between the ages of 5-11 and 1,934 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 39 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
County Issues Cold Weather Alert For SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures. Wind chill temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.
County Offering Free Guided Barnyard Tours at Hart Park
The Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation is offering free guided Barnyard Tours at William S. Hart Regional Park.
March 4: Discover the ‘Art of Healing’ in the First Floor Gallery of City Hall
The city of Santa Clarita welcomes the newest art exhibit, "The Art of Healing," at the First Floor Gallery of Santa Clarita City Hall.
County Parks, Open Space Announce 2021 Grant Award Winners
The Los Angeles County Regional Park and Open Space District announced grant awards totaling over $26 million for park development across Los Angeles County, completing the first-ever cycle of three Measure A competitive grant programs.
‘Celebrate’ Cultures From Around the World At the Canyon Country Community Center
Celebrate the sights, sounds, tastes and styles of cultures from around the world at the new “Celebrate” event series at the Canyon Country Community Center.
Today in SCV History (Feb. 23)
1998 - Worst day of record-setting 1997-98 El Nino storm season [story]
Feb. 23: North L.A. County I-5 Project Update Zoom Meeting
Metro's I-5 North Los Angeles County Enhancements Project has broken ground and construction has kicked off. The next community meeting to receive updates on the construction activities along the I-5 freeway will be held via Zoom on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
March 9: Chamber Hosts ‘Ready, Set, Activate!’ Workshop on Triggering Board Engagement
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will host "Ready, Set, Activate!", a workshop on triggering board engagement on Wednesday, March 9 at 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Lunch will be sponsored by LBW Insurance and Financial Services.
CSUN Assistive Technology Conference Returns as In-Person Event
California State University, Northridge’s 37th annual CSUN Assistive Technology Conference, internationally recognized as the premier event in the field of technology and people with disabilities, is scheduled to be held March 14 to March 18 at the Anaheim Marriott. The event will feature researchers, practitioners, educators, exhibitors, end-users and more, who are coming together to share knowledge, new innovations and best practices to promote inclusion for all.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 18 New SCV Cases, One Additional Death at Henry Mayo
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today released the latest data on COVID-19. The number of cases and deaths are likely to reflect reporting delays over the Presidents Day holiday weekend.
Valencia H2scan Announces Successful Effort to Raise Growth Capital
H2scan, a world leader in providing hydrogen sensors for electricity utilities and industrial markets, today announced it has closed a $70 million capital raise, securing growth capital to underpin the company’s rapid expansion.
April 9: Neighborhood Clean-Up Returns to Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita is excited to host the 2022 Neighborhood Clean-Up on Saturday, April 9, 2022, where residents are invited to pick up cleaning supplies at one of three drive-thru locations and remove litter in their local neighborhoods. The event serves as a socially distant opportunity for residents to take an active role in protecting Santa Clarita’s ecosystem while safely being together.
Henry Mayo Home Tour League Installs New Officers
The Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation Home Tour League recently held its annual installation of new League officers.
March 26: Rod the Mod Concert Rescheduled at SCV Senior Center
Bella Vida Events at the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center presents Rod the Mod featuring the songs and sound of Sir Rod Steward March 26 at 5 p.m.
SCVNews.com
