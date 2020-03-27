L.A. County Friday: Cases Up 21% Overnight to 1465; 27 in SCV

March 27, 2020 – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed five new deaths and 257 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus COVID-19, with 27 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley: 24 in the city of Santa Clarita and 3 in Castaic.

The county no longer provides a breakdown by communities with a population fewer than 25,000. In the SCV, only Castaic is reported separately (3 of Friday’s 27).

Additional information regarding some of the new cases is pending further investigation. Over the last 48 hours, there have been 678 new cases.

To date, Public Health has identified 1465 cases across all areas of LA County, including 26 deaths, up from 1,216 cases and 21 deaths Thursday. Upon further investigation, two cases reported earlier were not LA County residents.

As of Friday, 317 positive cases (21% of positive cases) have been hospitalized.

On Friday, a new Health Officer Order is being issued to temporarily close beaches and hiking trails due to recent dramatic increases in COVID-19 cases, and increased usage of beaches and hiking trails by many groups of people.

It is imperative that everyone, collectively, take action to slow the spread of COVID-19.

County and city parks may remain open for passive recreational activities. Persons using the parks are required to practice social distancing at all times. The Order is effective immediately and will continue through April 19.

“The crowds we saw at our beaches last weekend were unacceptable,” said Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn. “In order to save lives, beaches in LA County will be temporarily closed. I understand that this is a huge sacrifice for everyone who enjoys going to our beaches. But we cannot risk another sunny weekend with crowds at the beach spreading this virus. This closure is temporary and we can always reopen these beaches when it is safe to do so.”

“The new Health Officer Order is in line with our efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County. It is crucial that we limit access to non-essential places where crowds have been gathering,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Los Angeles County Public Health Director. “Please practice social distancing when you do go outside to enjoy the beautiful weather. That means staying at least 6 feet away from other people.”

Public Health has issued the following guidance during this time of increased spread:

* If you are mildly sick, stay home for at least seven days or until 72 hours after being fever free, whichever is longer.

* Call your doctor if you are concerned and/or your symptoms worsen.

* Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or pregnant should consider contacting their providers earlier when they are sick.

Public Health reminds LA County residents to do their part and adhere to the Order by always practicing social distancing.

Please see the locations were cases have occurred:

Laboratory Confirmed Cases — 1465 Total Cases

* Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) — 1402*

* Long Beach — 54

* Pasadena — 9

Deaths 26

* Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 25

* Long Beach 1

* Pasadena 0

Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

* 0 to 17 — 22

* 18 to 40 –547

* 41 to 65 –565

* over 65 –268

Hospitalization

Hospitalized (Ever) 317

A list of the confirmed cases by city and community follows:

CITY / COMMUNITY**

City of Agoura Hills 6

City of Alhambra 8

City of Arcadia 6

City of Artesia —

City of Avalon 0

City of Azusa 1

City of Baldwin Park 0

City of Bell 4

City of Bell Gardens 1

City of Bellflower 10

City of Beverly Hills 21

City of Bradbury 0

City of Burbank 7

City of Calabasas 7

City of Carson 21

City of Cerritos 1

City of Claremont 1

City of Commerce 0

City of Compton 7

City of Covina 3

City of Cudahy —

City of Culver City 6

City of Diamond Bar 2

City of Downey 12

City of Duarte —

City of El Monte 0

City of El Segundo —

City of Gardena 5

City of Glendale 29

City of Glendora 4

City of Hawaiian Gardens —

City of Hawthorne 7

City of Hermosa Beach —

City of Hidden Hills 0

City of Huntington Park 0

City of Industry 0

City of Inglewood 12

City of Irwindale 0

City of La Canada Flintridge 5

City of La Habra Heights —

City of La Mirada 5

City of La Puente 1

City of La Verne 1

City of Lakewood 8

City of Lancaster 18

City of Lawndale 2

City of Lomita 0

City of Long Beach 0

City of Lynwood 8

City of Malibu —

City of Manhattan Beach 22

City of Maywood 1

City of Monrovia 4

City of Montebello 2

City of Monterey Park 4

City of Norwalk 9

City of Palmdale 4

City of Palos Verdes Estates 12

City of Paramount 5

City of Pasadena 0

City of Pico Rivera 2

City of Pomona 4

City of Rancho Palos Verdes 7

City of Redondo Beach 23

City of Rolling Hills 0

City of Rolling Hills Estates —

City of Rosemead 0

City of San Dimas 1

City of San Fernando 0

City of San Gabriel 5

City of San Marino —

City of Santa Clarita 24

City of Santa Fe Springs 0

City of Santa Monica 28

City of Sierra Madre 0

City of Signal Hill —

City of South El Monte 0

City of South Gate 4

City of South Pasadena 3

City of Temple City 0

City of Torrance 21

City of Vernon 0

City of Walnut 1

City of West Covina 5

City of West Hollywood 42

City of Westlake Village 0

City of Whittier 4

Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie —

Los Angeles – Alsace —

Los Angeles – Angelino Heights 0

Los Angeles – Arleta 2

Los Angeles – Atwater Village 0

Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills 5

Los Angeles – Bel Air 6

Los Angeles – Beverly Crest 14

Los Angeles – Beverlywood 8

Los Angeles – Boyle Heights 8

Los Angeles – Brentwood 30

Los Angeles – Brookside 0

Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning 0

Los Angeles – Canoga Park 2

Los Angeles – Carthay 7

Los Angeles – Central 2

Los Angeles – Century City 6

Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove 3

Los Angeles – Chatsworth 3

Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills —

Los Angeles – Chinatown 0

Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran —

Los Angeles – Country Club Park —

Los Angeles – Crenshaw District —

Los Angeles – Crestview 7

Los Angeles – Del Rey 9

Los Angeles – Downtown 8

Los Angeles – Eagle Rock 4

Los Angeles – East Hollywood 3

Los Angeles – Echo Park —

Los Angeles – El Sereno 0

Los Angeles – Elysian Park —

Los Angeles – Elysian Valley —

Los Angeles – Encino 23

Los Angeles – Exposition 0

Los Angeles – Exposition Park 2

Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights 0

Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square 0

Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone 3

Los Angeles – Glassell Park 4

Los Angeles – Gramercy Place —

Los Angeles – Granada Hills 8

Los Angeles – Green Meadows —

Los Angeles – Hancock Park 14

Los Angeles – Harbor City 1

Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway 4

Los Angeles – Harbor Pines 0

Los Angeles – Harvard Heights —

Los Angeles – Harvard Park 1

Los Angeles – Highland Park 5

Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown 0

Los Angeles – Hollywood 30

Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills 19

Los Angeles – Hyde Park 2

Los Angeles – Jefferson Park 0

Los Angeles – Koreatown 7

Los Angeles – Lafayette Square —

Los Angeles – Lake Balboa 3

Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace —

Los Angeles – Leimert Park —

Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights 1

Los Angeles – Little Armenia 0

Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh 2

Los Angeles – Little Tokyo 0

Los Angeles – Longwood 0

Los Angeles – Los Feliz 6

Los Angeles – Manchester Square —

Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon —

Los Angeles – Mar Vista 8

Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula —

Los Angeles – Melrose 49

Los Angeles – Mid-city 8

Los Angeles – Miracle Mile 7

Los Angeles – Mission Hills —

Los Angeles – Mt. Washington —

Los Angeles – North Hills 1

Los Angeles – North Hollywood 18

Los Angeles – Northridge 7

Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades 10

Los Angeles – Pacoima 2

Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands 0

Los Angeles – Palms 12

Los Angeles – Panorama City 4

Los Angeles – Park La Brea —

Los Angeles – Pico-Union 5

Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey —

Los Angeles – Playa Vista 5

Los Angeles – Porter Ranch 2

Los Angeles – Rancho Park —

Los Angeles – Regent Square 0

Los Angeles – Reseda 8

Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch —

Los Angeles – Reynier Village —

Los Angeles – San Pedro 8

Los Angeles – Shadow Hills —

Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks 21

Los Angeles – Silverlake 12

Los Angeles – South Carthay 5

Los Angeles – South Park 3

Los Angeles – St Elmo Village 0

Los Angeles – Studio City 10

Los Angeles – Sun Valley 3

Los Angeles – Sunland 0

Los Angeles – Sycamore Square 0

Los Angeles – Sylmar 4

Los Angeles – Tarzana 17

Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry 5

Los Angeles – Thai Town —

Los Angeles – Toluca Lake —

Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace 0

Los Angeles – Toluca Woods 0

Los Angeles – Tujunga 2

Los Angeles – University Hills 0

Los Angeles – University Park 4

Los Angeles – Valley Glen 2

Los Angeles – Valley Village 13

Los Angeles – Van Nuys 4

Los Angeles – Venice 11

Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls —

Los Angeles – Vermont Square —

Los Angeles – Vermont Vista 2

Los Angeles – Vernon Central 3

Los Angeles – Victoria Park —

Los Angeles – View Heights 0

Los Angeles – Watts 1

Los Angeles – Wellington Square 0

Los Angeles – West Adams 6

Los Angeles – West Hills 5

Los Angeles – West Los Angeles 9

Los Angeles – West Vernon 6

Los Angeles – Westchester 8

Los Angeles – Westlake 1

Los Angeles – Westwood 16

Los Angeles – Wholesale District 8

Los Angeles – Wilmington 5

Los Angeles – Wilshire Center 4

Los Angeles – Winnetka 3

Los Angeles – Woodland Hills 14

Unincorporated – Acton 0

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce 0

Unincorporated – Altadena 9

Unincorporated – Anaverde 0

Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest 0

Unincorporated – Arcadia 0

Unincorporated – Athens Village 0

Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont 5

Unincorporated – Avocado Heights 0

Unincorporated – Azusa 0

Unincorporated – Bassett 0

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon 0

Unincorporated – Bradbury 0

Unincorporated – Canyon Country —

Unincorporated – Castaic 3

Unincorporated – Cerritos 0

Unincorporated – Claremont 0

Unincorporated – Covina —

Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak) 0

Unincorporated – Del Aire 0

Unincorporated – Del Rey 0

Unincorporated – Del Sur 0

Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands 0

Unincorporated – Duarte 0

Unincorporated – East Covina 0

Unincorporated – East La Mirada 0

Unincorporated – East Lancaster 0

Unincorporated – East Los Angeles 6

Unincorporated – East Pasadena 0

Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez 0

Unincorporated – East Whittier —

Unincorporated – El Camino Village 0

Unincorporated – El Monte 0

Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake 0

Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone 0

Unincorporated – Glendora 0

Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights 2

Unincorporated – Hawthorne —

Unincorporated – Hi Vista 0

Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons 0

Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose 0

Unincorporated – La Habra Heights —

Unincorporated – La Rambla —

Unincorporated – La Verne —

Unincorporated – Ladera Heights 0

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes 0

Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles 0

Unincorporated – Lake Manor 0

Unincorporated – Lakewood 0

Unincorporated – Lennox —

Unincorporated – Leona Valley 0

Unincorporated – Littlerock 0

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills 0

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom 0

Unincorporated – Llano 0

Unincorporated – Long Beach 0

Unincorporated – Marina del Rey —

Unincorporated – Monrovia —

Unincorporated – Newhall 0

Unincorporated – North Lancaster 0

Unincorporated – North Whittier 0

Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel 0

Unincorporated – Padua Hills 0

Unincorporated – Palmdale 0

Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula 0

Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano 0

Unincorporated – Pellissier Village 0

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon 0

Unincorporated – Pomona 0

Unincorporated – Quartz Hill 0

Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez 0

Unincorporated – Roosevelt 0

Unincorporated – Rosewood 0

Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena 0

Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez 0

Unincorporated – Rowland Heights 1

Unincorporated – San Jose Hills 0

Unincorporated – San Pasqual 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon 0

Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island 0

Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains 0

Unincorporated – Saugus 0

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country 0

Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley 0

Unincorporated – South El Monte 0

Unincorporated – South San Gabriel 0

Unincorporated – South Whittier 3

Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley 0

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch —

Unincorporated – Sun Village 0

Unincorporated – Sunrise Village 0

Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain 0

Unincorporated – Val Verde 0

Unincorporated – Valencia —

Unincorporated – Valinda —

Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills 0

Unincorporated – Walnut Park 0

Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley 0

Unincorporated – West Carson 5

Unincorporated – West LA —

Unincorporated – West Puente Valley 0

Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez 0

Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos 0

Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills 0

Unincorporated – Westhills 0

Unincorporated – White Fence Farms 0

Unincorporated – Whittier 0

Unincorporated – Willowbrook 1

Unincorporated – Wiseburn —

– Under Investigation 143

*These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation; two previously reported cases were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction. ** — Means that case numbers are suppressed (between 1 and 4 cases in communities <25,000 people).

WHAT THE COMMUNITY NAMES MEAN: