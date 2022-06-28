header image

1926 - Film director Mel Brooks born in Brooklyn; shot "Blazing Saddles" at Vasquez Rocks and "Robin Hood: Men In Tights" in Sand Canyon [story]
L.A. County Issues Ocean Water Use Warning
| Tuesday, Jun 28, 2022
Santa Monica Beach
File photo Santa Monica Beach.


The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the Santa Monica Pier to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters.

These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

Beach Areas Now Cleared

Warnings have been lifted for the following beach areas where recent sample results identified water quality levels within State standards:

Pico-Kenter Storm Drain at Santa Monica Beach
Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662.

To view map of impacted locations and for more information please visit PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.
L.A. County Issues Ocean Water Use Warning

