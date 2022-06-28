L.A. County Issues Ocean Water Use Warning

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the Santa Monica Pier to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters.

These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

Beach Areas Now Cleared

Warnings have been lifted for the following beach areas where recent sample results identified water quality levels within State standards:

Pico-Kenter Storm Drain at Santa Monica Beach

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662.

To view map of impacted locations and for more information please visit PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.

