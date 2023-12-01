Inside Weather



L.A. County Launches Shop Local Holiday Campaign Tweet This Facebook Digg This Bookmark Stumble RSS The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity launched the Shop Local LA County Holiday Campaign earlier this week, encouraging County residents to sign the #ShopLocalLA Pledge and participate in the newly announced holiday sweepstakes, “Shop Local Sweeps”, for an opportunity to win gift cards to their favorite small businesses in their own neighborhoods. As part of DEO’s Shop Local campaign, “Shop Local Sweeps” will empower and incentivize residents to shop local this holiday season. Any resident who takes the #ShopLocalLA Pledge will automatically be entered to win a $500 gift card to spend at a local business of their choice. Drawings will be held every week starting on Dec. 8 through the new year to continuously remind everyone the impact that spending locally has on their own community’s vitality. “Small businesses are the economic engine of our county and supporting the Shop Local LA County campaign during the holidays is a great way to show them our support,” said Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley. “I strongly encourage everyone to consider making purchases from your local mom-and-pop stores this month, and balance making online purchases from big box retailers with supporting your local neighborhood businesses. They’ve gone through a lot and are still struggling to recover from the effects of the pandemic. Even making one purchase can go a long way.” L.A. County is home to 1.3 million diverse small businesses, who include more women and BIPOC-owned businesses than any other county in the nation. To help spread the word about Shop Local, Team DEO recently visited local small businesses who received an Economic Opportunity Grant throughout the County from DEO including Kazi Blooms in Diamond Bar, the IT Spot in Mission Hills, Ramy’s Salon in Hawthorne, and Cici ‘n Tux in Glendale. “At DEO, we know small businesses are not only important in building vibrant culture and community, but to the survival of our local economy,” said Kelly LoBianco, Director of LA County’s Department of Economic Opportunity. “We understand that countless small businesses, who employed essential workers and served us daily while many sheltered in place during the pandemic, lost the ability to earn sufficient revenue, keep their doors open and staff on payroll, and continue to struggle today. For this reason, DEO is launching the Shop Local L.A. County Holiday Campaign to highlight and promote small, diverse, immigrant-owned businesses in the county’s high to highest-need small business corridors for one-stop shopping while we celebrate our friends and families with gifts through the new year. Please join us and support your local community.” In addition to promoting local holiday shopping, the DEO’s Office of Small Business is also expanding its no cost 1:1 and group services and support to help individuals start their businesses, get certified for local, state, and federal contracts and access capital, and connect to a community of fellow entrepreneurs. Small businesses that participate in the Shop Local L.A. County Holiday Campaign not only receive these services for free, but also will be invited to a Shop Local L.A. County information session focused on digital marketing and revenue generation for their business, including customized assistance in kicking off or expanding their digital presence. To learn more and to sign the #ShopLocalLA Pledge and participate in the Shop Local L.A. County Holiday Campaign, visit www.shoplocal.la. This program is offered thanks to the County Board of Supervisors and the American Rescue Plan. ### About the Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO): Shop Local LA County is administered by the LA County Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO). DEO, launched in July 2022, helps job seekers, entrepreneurs, small businesses, and residents access life changing opportunities, and is home to Office of Small Business, LA County’s one stop shop dedicated to prospective entrepreneurs and small business owners. Follow @EconOppLA on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook or visit opportunity.lacounty.gov to get the latest from Team DEO. Share this story: Facebook

