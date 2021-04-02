L.A. County Launches Spring into Parks Program

The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation is launching its Spring Into Parks program initiative with a variety of new options for youth and families to enjoy at no cost.

With the support of the Board of Supervisors and partners, L.A. County Parks has created new curricula and service offerings during the pandemic, following COVID-19 health guidelines. Every Body Explores promotes outdoor experiences and educational workshops. Sports For All encourages conditioning skills to play a favorite sport and try something enjoyable. Grab-N-Go events offer an activity kit for leisure fun and food supplies. L.A. County Parks access to safe recreation and open spaces promotes health and wellness for all age groups this season.

The new Every Body Explores program encourages local communities to experience the outdoors by visiting trails, participating in workshops and discovering open spaces. The drop-in program offers opportunities to become a community scientist by participating in scavenger hunts and creative nature projects, such as building a birdhouse or designing an insect hotel. Participants will also learn about the vast nature, wilderness and natural species in the area.

The program will be offered at seven L.A. County nature centers at Eaton, Placerita Canyon, and San Dimas Canyons, Stoneview, Vasquez Rocks, Whittier Narrows and Deane Dana Friendship Park Nature Centers. Registration is not required. The program is offered from Wednesdays through Fridays between 2:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

“Parks play a critical role in the health and well-being of communities, which is why Los Angeles County continues to invest in the development of programs that increase access to and encourage the exploration of County parks,” shared Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Hilda L. Solis, Supervisor to the First District. “I am thrilled to see the expansion of parks programming through the launch of the 2021 Spring Into Parks program that will provide families and children with unique opportunities to engage with nature, science, sports and other fun recreational activities.”

“I am thrilled that the County is offering new opportunities for children and their families to enjoy the outdoors through a variety of exciting programs,” said Supervisor Kathryn Barger. “This Spring, more than ever before, we can all appreciate the need for outdoor activities and events that help children thrive while bringing our communities together.”

Sports For All is a new spin to sports clinics, lasting for eight weeks, instead of a one-day event. Local youth between 6-12 years will have the chance to try something new or practice a sport they already love. The free program will be led by L.A. County Parks full-time recreation staff with support from recurrent team members. Basic skills training will be available in core sports, including basketball, baseball, t-ball/coach pitch, softball, soccer, cheer and volleyball. Sports

For All will take place on Saturdays beginning April 10 – May 29, lasting two hours each session at specific locations. Pre-registration is required, free of charge. Click [here] to sign up online.

“The Board of Supervisors’ continued commitment to offering our youth and families access to innovative and recreational programming contributes to healthy and thriving communities,” said Norma Edith García-González, director of L.A. County Parks and Recreation. “I am excited about our 2021 Spring Into Parks program with new options for our youth and residents to explore new places and try new things. I invite everyone to sign up, drop by and discover your local County park.”

While L.A. County Parks introduced the Grab-N-Go events during the initiation of the pandemic, this season’s free drive-thru giveaways are linked with the rest of the programs. The new outdoor activity kit consists of food supplies, a kite, flying disc, sun catcher, a bug jar, butterfly catcher, magnifying glass and starter gardening kit. Families will also find spring pre-filled eggs to create their own hunt and a coloring book to enter the art contest by April 11 for a chance to win a bike and helmet for various age groups. The Grab-N-Go program is possible with the Los Angeles County Departments of Public Social Services and Probation, the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and in partnership with Cal Fresh. Click here to pre-register online.

For an interactive map with park location programming and services, click [here].

