header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
73°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 1
2004 - Last day in Sacramento for Sen. Pete Knight, who succumbs one month later to a sudden onset of leukemia [story]
Pete Knight
L.A. County Launches Spring into Parks Program
| Thursday, Apr 1, 2021
Vasquez Rocks

The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation is launching its Spring Into Parks program initiative with a variety of new options for youth and families to enjoy at no cost.

With the support of the Board of Supervisors and partners, L.A. County Parks has created new curricula and service offerings during the pandemic, following COVID-19 health guidelines. Every Body Explores promotes outdoor experiences and educational workshops. Sports For All encourages conditioning skills to play a favorite sport and try something enjoyable. Grab-N-Go events offer an activity kit for leisure fun and food supplies. L.A. County Parks access to safe recreation and open spaces promotes health and wellness for all age groups this season.

The new Every Body Explores program encourages local communities to experience the outdoors by visiting trails, participating in workshops and discovering open spaces. The drop-in program offers opportunities to become a community scientist by participating in scavenger hunts and creative nature projects, such as building a birdhouse or designing an insect hotel. Participants will also learn about the vast nature, wilderness and natural species in the area.

The program will be offered at seven L.A. County nature centers at Eaton, Placerita Canyon, and San Dimas Canyons, Stoneview, Vasquez Rocks, Whittier Narrows and Deane Dana Friendship Park Nature Centers. Registration is not required. The program is offered from Wednesdays through Fridays between 2:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

“Parks play a critical role in the health and well-being of communities, which is why Los Angeles County continues to invest in the development of programs that increase access to and encourage the exploration of County parks,” shared Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Hilda L. Solis, Supervisor to the First District. “I am thrilled to see the expansion of parks programming through the launch of the 2021 Spring Into Parks program that will provide families and children with unique opportunities to engage with nature, science, sports and other fun recreational activities.”

“I am thrilled that the County is offering new opportunities for children and their families to enjoy the outdoors through a variety of exciting programs,” said Supervisor Kathryn Barger. “This Spring, more than ever before, we can all appreciate the need for outdoor activities and events that help children thrive while bringing our communities together.”

Sports For All is a new spin to sports clinics, lasting for eight weeks, instead of a one-day event. Local youth between 6-12 years will have the chance to try something new or practice a sport they already love. The free program will be led by L.A. County Parks full-time recreation staff with support from recurrent team members. Basic skills training will be available in core sports, including basketball, baseball, t-ball/coach pitch, softball, soccer, cheer and volleyball. Sports

For All will take place on Saturdays beginning April 10 – May 29, lasting two hours each session at specific locations. Pre-registration is required, free of charge. Click [here] to sign up online.

“The Board of Supervisors’ continued commitment to offering our youth and families access to innovative and recreational programming contributes to healthy and thriving communities,” said Norma Edith García-González, director of L.A. County Parks and Recreation. “I am excited about our 2021 Spring Into Parks program with new options for our youth and residents to explore new places and try new things. I invite everyone to sign up, drop by and discover your local County park.”

While L.A. County Parks introduced the Grab-N-Go events during the initiation of the pandemic, this season’s free drive-thru giveaways are linked with the rest of the programs. The new outdoor activity kit consists of food supplies, a kite, flying disc, sun catcher, a bug jar, butterfly catcher, magnifying glass and starter gardening kit. Families will also find spring pre-filled eggs to create their own hunt and a coloring book to enter the art contest by April 11 for a chance to win a bike and helmet for various age groups. The Grab-N-Go program is possible with the Los Angeles County Departments of Public Social Services and Probation, the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and in partnership with Cal Fresh. Click here to pre-register online.

For an interactive map with park location programming and services, click [here].
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

L.A. County Launches Spring into Parks Program

L.A. County Launches Spring into Parks Program
Thursday, Apr 1, 2021
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation is launching its Spring Into Parks program initiative with a variety of new options for youth and families to enjoy at no cost.
FULL STORY...

Expanded Homeowner Benefits Now in Effect

Expanded Homeowner Benefits Now in Effect
Thursday, Apr 1, 2021
A component of voter-approved Proposition 19 went into effect Thursday, April 1, that expands benefits for seniors, people with disabilities, and victims of disasters to transfer their property’s assessed value and tax base to another home of any value in California.
FULL STORY...

Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Vaccine Eligibility Expands; SCV Totals 27,259 Cases

Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Vaccine Eligibility Expands; SCV Totals 27,259 Cases
Thursday, Apr 1, 2021
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 53 new deaths and 757 new cases of COVID-19, with 27,259 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...

National Report Releases Los Angeles County Health Ranking

National Report Releases Los Angeles County Health Ranking
Thursday, Apr 1, 2021
A new report on the health of counties across the nation revealed the rate of premature death in Los Angeles County was lower than the rate of 41 of California’s 58 counties as well as the rate in over 90% of all counties in the United States.
FULL STORY...

Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: State, L.A. County OK’s More Re-Openings Monday; SCV Cases Total 27,203

Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: State, L.A. County OK’s More Re-Openings Monday; SCV Cases Total 27,203
Tuesday, Mar 30, 2021
L.A. County Public Health on Tuesday confirmed 26 new deaths and 386 new cases of COVID-19, as California Public Health officials moved the county to the less-restrictive Orange Tier, with key sectors reopening, resuming indoor operations and/or increasing capacity on Monday, April 5.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
L.A. County Launches Spring into Parks Program
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation is launching its Spring Into Parks program initiative with a variety of new options for youth and families to enjoy at no cost.
L.A. County Launches Spring into Parks Program
Local Insurance Agent Celebrates 10 Years of Service
State Farm Insurance Agent Henry Rodriguez is celebrating 10 years of serving the Santa Clarita and surrounding valleys with Insurance and Financial Services.
Local Insurance Agent Celebrates 10 Years of Service
Expanded Homeowner Benefits Now in Effect
A component of voter-approved Proposition 19 went into effect Thursday, April 1, that expands benefits for seniors, people with disabilities, and victims of disasters to transfer their property’s assessed value and tax base to another home of any value in California.
Expanded Homeowner Benefits Now in Effect
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Vaccine Eligibility Expands; SCV Totals 27,259 Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 53 new deaths and 757 new cases of COVID-19, with 27,259 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Vaccine Eligibility Expands; SCV Totals 27,259 Cases
Skiers with Disabilities ‘Triumph’ on Slopes
Valencia-based Triumph Foundation, a local nonprofit organization serving people with disabilities, took 25 participants with mobility impairments in January and February to experience adaptive snow skiing with United States Adaptive Recreation Center at Big Bear Mountain Ski Resort.
Skiers with Disabilities ‘Triumph’ on Slopes
National Report Releases Los Angeles County Health Ranking
A new report on the health of counties across the nation revealed the rate of premature death in Los Angeles County was lower than the rate of 41 of California’s 58 counties as well as the rate in over 90% of all counties in the United States.
National Report Releases Los Angeles County Health Ranking
SigAlert Issued on State Route 14 after Vehicle Catches Fire
A vehicle fire on northbound Highway 14 in Newhall prompted a SigAlert and stalled traffic Thursday morning.
SigAlert Issued on State Route 14 after Vehicle Catches Fire
COC Among Top 25 Community Colleges for Hispanics
College of the Canyons has been ranked nationally No. 18 in The Hispanic Outlook in Higher Education Magazine for enrolling the largest number of Hispanic students.
COC Among Top 25 Community Colleges for Hispanics
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – April 2021
Last spring, the City Council heard the community’s call to step in and preserve the landmark Valencia Ice Station. After months of renovations and updates, the 93,000 square foot building is almost ready to welcome the community back - to the newly renamed The Cube.
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – April 2021
P-78 Found Dead Near San Francisquito Creek
P-78, a mountain lion that was being studied by the U.S. National Park Service, was found dead near San Francisquito Creek in Valencia, the Santa Monica Mountains Recreation Area announced on Twitter Wednesday morning.
P-78 Found Dead Near San Francisquito Creek
Today in SCV History (April 1)
2004 - Last day in Sacramento for Sen. Pete Knight, who succumbs one month later to a sudden onset of leukemia [story]
Pete Knight
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 4 Million Vaccine Doses Administered in L.A. County; 27,227 Total SCV Cases
As Los Angeles County prepares to begin vaccinating residents 50 years and older on April 1 and residents 16 years and older starting April 15, Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Wednesday reported that more than 4,000,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to people countywide. In addition, Public Health confirmed 40 new deaths and 648 new cases of COVID-19 in L.A. County, with 27,227 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 4 Million Vaccine Doses Administered in L.A. County; 27,227 Total SCV Cases
New Study Shows Pfizer Vaccine Protects Young Teens From COVID-19
The Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 is safe and strongly protective in younger teenagers, early data from the company show, based on trials in kids as young as age 12.
New Study Shows Pfizer Vaccine Protects Young Teens From COVID-19
L.A. Business Journal Nominates SCV Chamber for Nonprofit, Corporate Citizenship Award
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is one of the nominees for the Los Angeles Business Journal’s 2021 Nonprofit & Corporate Citizenship Award, which recognizes nonprofit organizations that work to improve the communities they serve.
L.A. Business Journal Nominates SCV Chamber for Nonprofit, Corporate Citizenship Award
Super 8 Motel to Resume Regular Operations
The Super 8 motel in Canyon Country will no longer serve as a temporary shelter for homeless people after May 31.
Super 8 Motel to Resume Regular Operations
Acton-Agua Dulce School District to Pay $726K After Fraud Allegations
The Acton-Agua Dulce Unified School District has agreed to pay a $726,606 settlement following a San Diego Court ruling over millions of dollars and charter school fraud throughout California.
Acton-Agua Dulce School District to Pay $726K After Fraud Allegations
Applications for Santa Clarita COVID-19 Rental Assistance to Open Thursday
Applications open Thursday for the Santa Clarita COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program, which enables the city to disburse $6.3 million in funds from the U.S. Department of Treasury and provide assistance payments directly to landlords of qualified households.
Applications for Santa Clarita COVID-19 Rental Assistance to Open Thursday
SCV Sheriff’s Station Provides Details on ‘Use of Force’ in Arrest
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station authorities have provided details of a "use of force" incident captured on video Tuesday of an altercation between deputies and a suspect being questioned and detained about a package theft in Canyon Country.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Provides Details on ‘Use of Force’ in Arrest
Lukewarm Support for Newsom Recall, Statewide Poll Finds
With a special election on the verge of qualifying for the ballot this fall, 56% of California voters would reject the recall attempt of Governor Gavin Newsom according to a new statewide poll released late Tuesday.
Lukewarm Support for Newsom Recall, Statewide Poll Finds
SCV Water to Kick Off Pipeline Replacement Program April 5
SCV Water will kick off its multi-year pipeline replacement program on April 5, replacing a 1,500-foot section of 14” diameter PVC pipeline with 14” ductile iron pipeline along Decoro Drive, between Bidwell and Blueridge Drive.
SCV Water to Kick Off Pipeline Replacement Program April 5
Today in SCV History (March 31)
1870 - George Gleason & partners apply for patent on gold lode in Soledad Canyon [story]
gold mining
Hassan Kanyike of Santa Clarita Pleads Guilty to $1.8M COVID-19 Relief Fraud
Hassan Kanyike, 29, of Santa Clarita, pleaded guilty Monday to perpetrating a scheme to fraudulently obtain approximately $1.8 million in COVID-19 relief guaranteed by the Small Business Administration through the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program and the Paycheck Protection Program.
Hassan Kanyike of Santa Clarita Pleads Guilty to $1.8M COVID-19 Relief Fraud
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: State, L.A. County OK’s More Re-Openings Monday; SCV Cases Total 27,203
L.A. County Public Health on Tuesday confirmed 26 new deaths and 386 new cases of COVID-19, as California Public Health officials moved the county to the less-restrictive Orange Tier, with key sectors reopening, resuming indoor operations and/or increasing capacity on Monday, April 5.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: State, L.A. County OK’s More Re-Openings Monday; SCV Cases Total 27,203
NIH Awards CSUN Prof $1.45M to Continue Researching Breast Cancer Metastasis
The National Institutes of Health has renewed a $1.45 million, four-year grant to California State University, Northridge biology professor Jonathan Kelber to continue research on breast cancer metastasis.
NIH Awards CSUN Prof $1.45M to Continue Researching Breast Cancer Metastasis
%d bloggers like this: