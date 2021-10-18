header image

1945 - Acton Hotel, est. 1890, burns down; arson is suspected [story]
Acton hotel fire
L.A. County Opens Winter, Spring Scholarship Swim Programs at Castaic Aquatic Center
| Monday, Oct 18, 2021
Castaic Sports Complex Aquatic Center
Castaic Aquatic Center.

 

The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation, in conjunction with the American Red Cross, is excited to announce that a series of Learn to Swim Scholarships will be made available for the Learn to Swim Program at Castaic Aquatic Center this upcoming Winter and Spring Season. These scholarships will be made available at the five (5) year-round pools for kids 5-17 years old.

Along with the Castaic Aquatic Center, which is located at 31350 Castaic Road, Castaic, 91384, swim scholarships will also be available at the following year-round locations:

 – Belvedere Community Pool (5035 E 1st St, East Los Angeles, CA 90022)

 – Jesse Owens Community Regional Park Pool (9835 S Western Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90047)

 – San Fernando Regional Pool (300 Park Ave, San Fernando, CA 91340)

 – Franklin D Roosevelt Park Pool (7600 Graham Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90001)

The Learn to Swim Scholarships are being provided as a limited release, as well as a first come, first serve basis. All you have to do is complete the Scholarship Application (available online) as well as provide proof of enrollment in the Federal Free or Reduced Lunch Program. Upon completion and submission, your application will be reviewed for acceptance.

Download and complete the Scholarship Application today.

Please note that completion and submission of application forms does not ensure you are awarded a scholarship. Applications must be reviewed prior to designation of scholarship. Scholarship process must be completed for each child in the household applying and for each session. Scholarships are only for the Youth Learn to Swim Program and are not applicable for any other Aquatics program or Youth program.

For a step by step breakdown, feel free to consult this graphic.

For questions, contact L.A. County Parks at info@parks.lacounty.gov or (626) 588-5364
