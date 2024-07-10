County Parks Grieves Passing of Watashne a Bison at Hart Regional Park

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interested in learning more about the quality of water in the Santa Clarita Valley? Don’t miss an opportunity to engage with an SCV Water expert and dive deeper into a crucial topic during the upcoming “Water Matters” webinar: Exploring the 2024 Consumer Confidence Report and Addressing Water Quality in the SCV.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
|
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced today that Home Depot will pay $750,000 to settle a civil lawsuit alleging violation of a state law mandating cash redemption for gift cards under $10.
|
Children’s Bureau is seeking foster families and now offers two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
|
The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation is saddened by the death Wednesday morning of “Watashne,” a 20-year-old bison under its care at William S. Hart Regional Park.
|
Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit, The New Way, announces its 3-on-3 basketball tournament, Hoops For Hart a fundraiser to support the 1,000+ homeless students in the William S. Hart School District.
|
SCV Water Agency will be holding their next regular board meeting next Tuesday on July 16.
|
Caltrans announces the northbound Interstate 5 will be reduced to one or two lanes from Lake Hughes Road to two miles north of Templin Highway (near the Whitaker Sand Shed) north of Castaic overnights Monday through Friday through July 19 for paving.
|
Leaders from various powerful unions gathered by the clock tower at the Palmdale Transportation Center to celebrate a big milestone for the multimillion High Desert Corridor High Speed Rail Project.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced its second Annual Black Business Month Celebration in honor of Black Business Month.
|
As the new school year approaches, the California Department of Public Health urges children, teens, and adults to get recommended and required vaccines.
|
1981
- Gov. Jerry Brown authorizes use of malathion to eradicate medflies; aerial spraying begins [story
]
|
A Grand Opening ribbon cutting will be held Thursday, Aug. 8 at noon by the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce at Wild Fork.
|
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed a motion on Tuesday, July 9 introduced by Supervisors Lindsey Horvath and Janice Hahn to reform Los Angeles County government by expanding the board to nine supervisors and to establish an office of County Executive to be elected directly by voters.
|
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has announced that five bills in her legislative package have advanced onto the Senate floor. Additionally, one bill is now on the Governor's desk awaiting a signature.
|
The Department of Transportation in cooperation with Security Paving has announced a long-term lane closure on Northbound Interstate 5 starting the night of Wednesday, July 10.
|
Cuban artist, Yanier Lopez, invites the public to experience his various painting techniques and styles at a solo art exhibit entitled, “A New Face”
|
The California Department of Transportation advises the public that a helicopter will be used in a highway project on State Route 14, the Antelope Valley Freeway, on Tuesday and Wednesday, July 16-17.
|
Standout Hart High School varsity baseball alum Tyler Glasnow has been named as one of six Los Angeles Dodgers who have earned a berth in the 2024 MLB All-Star Game to be held Tuesday, July 16 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Glasnow, a pitcher who joined the Dodgers in the off season, will be making his All-Star debut.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation has announced that Jey Wagner has stepped down from his role as President and CEO effective Monday, July 8.
|
Child & Family Center held its annual board installation on Thursday, June 27.
|
Green Santa Clarita urges residents to take the Plastic Free July Challenge. Plastic Free July is a global movement that encourages millions of people to be part of the solution to plastic pollution. Reducing the use of single-use plastics means reducing litter that pollutes the land and waterways and also reducing waste that ultimately ends up in the landfill.
|
1939
- Death of Harald Sandberg; built Sandberg's Summit Hotel on the Ridge Route [story
]
|
Last year, The Master's University alum Emily Curtis (’09) published a book titled “Hope in the Mourning: A Hope-Filled Guide Through Grief,” which contains both first-hand testimonies of suffering and biblical wisdom for navigating such trials.
