County Parks Grieves Passing of Watashne a Bison at Hart Regional Park

The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation is saddened by the death Wednesday morning of “Watashne,” a 20-year-old bison under its care at William S. Hart Regional Park.

“Watashne” had been ill for several weeks and was carefully monitored and under special veterinary care, according to L.A. County Parks.

“We grieve the loss of “Watashne” who was part of our beloved bison herd at Hart Park,” said L.A. County Parks Director Norma E. García-González. “We know many visitors were also fond of her and will miss her.”

“Watashne” came to Hart Park from the Wildlife Waystation when it closed in 2019.

