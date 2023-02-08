L.A. County Parks is Hiring Youth For Spring Jobs

Uploaded: , Wednesday, Feb 8, 2023

By Press Release

Los Angeles County Parks is hiring. This Spring, Parks and Rec is looking to employ local L.A. County Youth with an entry level job that pays more than minimum wage, $16.04, and allows them to work at their local L.A. County Park.

Our Youth @ Work employees assist in leading recreational activities for persons of all ages, helping support event setup and takedown, and interacting with the public.

Key programs that Youth Workers will be eligible to work this season include Spring Parks After Dark and the Every Body Plays after school program.

Spring PAD is set to be held this Spring Break season, March 23 to April 8, and will be featured at 34 LA County Parks from 6 to 10 p.m. on Thursdays and Saturdays.

Youth @ Work employees are also able to work during the Every Body Plays program, which runs from 2:30 to 5:30 pm Monday through Friday at 58 LA County Parks until May 26.

Prospective applicants can apply today on the website.

Applicants must meet the following requirements:

-Be ages 14 -24

-Posses a current work PERMIT (for those 17 years old and younger)

-Have the right to work documents

-Be a current resident of L.A. County

