L.A. County Residents Urged to Prepare for Flood Risk

The National Weather Service is forecasting a large storm system in Los Angeles County beginning early Monday. County officials have issued a No Phase Flow Forecast for all communities in the region.

In recent burn areas, there is collaboration across multiple County and local agencies to prepare and protect communities from potential mud and debris flow. Burn areas of concern include:

– Bobcat Fire (September 2020)

– Lake Fire (August 2020)

– Ranch2 Fire (August 2020)

– Saddle Ridge Fire (October 2019)

– Woolsey Fire (November 2018)

Flowing streams and erosion are likely in hillside and mountain areas making them very unstable. Residents in low-lying areas can expect to see some ponding on the roadway. Drive carefully and be on the lookout for rocks or debris on roadways, especially in the steep canyon areas of burned watersheds.

Los Angeles County Public Works continues to carry out its mission to provide stormwater protection to the residents of Los Angeles County and capture as much rain as possible to recharge local groundwater supplies.

Preparing in advance is the public’s best defense against storm-related emergencies:

– Develop an emergency plan and know your property’s risk factors for flooding.

– Stay tuned to local weather reports and follow the instructions of law enforcement if told to evacuate.

– Keep trash cans off the street to allow stormwater to travel freely.

– Sandbags are available at local fire stations to help protect properties. Visit LACounty.gov/LARain for a list of locations.

Visit LACounty.gov/LARain for storm season preparedness resources or find related news by searching #LARain on social media.

Call Los Angeles County Public Works 24-hour Dispatch Center to report storm-related damage or flooding at 800-675-HELP (4357).

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...