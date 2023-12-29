L.A. County Seeking 3rd-5th Graders for Clean Beach Poster Contest

Los Angeles County Beaches & Harbors is seeking 3rd-5th graders to enter the Can the Trash! Clean Beach Poster Contest for an opportunity to have their message shared with millions of beachgoers!

L.A. County 3rd-5th graders are encouraged to submit their artwork containing environmental messages about keeping the beaches/ocean clean for a chance to have their art wrapped around beach trash barrels on some of Southern California’s most popular beaches.

The educational campaign includes the original “Clean and Blue” video and the “Ocean Heroes’ activity guide. This activity guide was developed in partnership with Heal the Bay and the Los Angeles County Department of Public Works. All materials are available online at Can the Trash! Clean Beach Campaign – Beaches & Harbors (lacounty.gov)

Find details below: – Deadline: Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024 – Open to 3rd – 5th Graders in LA County – Artwork to be displayed at Los Angeles County beaches like Dockweiler, Venice and Zuma! – See previous winning posters at Can the Trash! Clean Beach Poster Contest | GALLERY – Beaches & Harbors (lacounty.gov). More info at beaches.lacounty.gov/ postercontest HURRY! All entries are due Jan. 31.

Los Angeles County Beaches & Harbors:

The Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors manages Marina del Rey harbor and 25 miles of beaches along the Los Angeles County coastline, including world-famous Zuma, Malibu, Surfrider and Venice beaches. In addition to promoting and maintaining a clean coastline, DBH operates Burton Chace Park in Marina del Rey.

