A pair of SuperScoopers returned to Los Angeles County on Sept. 1. Photo by Austin Dave.

L.A. County Welcomes Return of Super Scoopers

Uploaded: , Thursday, Sep 2, 2021

By Perry Smith - The Signal

The Los Angeles County Fire Department announced the return of two winged allies in its fight against brush fires.

Each year on Sept. 1, Los Angeles County enters into a 90-day contract to use Quebec 1 and Quebec 2, known as the “Super Scoopers,” according to Henry Narvaez, press information officer for the Fire Department.

This is the 28th year of the contract with the government of Quebec for use of the planes, which can deliver about 1,600 gallons of Castaic Lake assistance to local firefighting efforts each trip.

“They flew in (Monday) and their first day of actual on-duty work is today,” Narvaez said Wednesday.

The approximately $4 million contract included crew, maintenance and mechanics, Narvaez added.

The Fire Department also took the opportunity Wednesday to show off the newest members of its helicopter collection.

“It’s actually a military aircraft that’s been retrofitted,” Narvaez said, referring to the Sikorsky S-70i Firehawk, while discussing its many uses in rescue and transport situations, as well as its capability to deliver 1,000 gallons of water per trip.

In July, Supervisor Kathryn Barger announced two more had been purchased for the county’s firefighting effort at a cost of $29.45 million, bringing the total number in the county’s fleet to 10.

