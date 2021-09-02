Super Scoopers
A pair of SuperScoopers returned to Los Angeles County on Sept. 1. Photo by Austin Dave.

 

L.A. County Welcomes Return of Super Scoopers

Uploaded: , Thursday, Sep 2, 2021

By Perry Smith - The Signal

The Los Angeles County Fire Department announced the return of two winged allies in its fight against brush fires.

Each year on Sept. 1, Los Angeles County enters into a 90-day contract to use Quebec 1 and Quebec 2, known as the “Super Scoopers,” according to Henry Narvaez, press information officer for the Fire Department.

This is the 28th year of the contract with the government of Quebec for use of the planes, which can deliver about 1,600 gallons of Castaic Lake assistance to local firefighting efforts each trip.

“They flew in (Monday) and their first day of actual on-duty work is today,” Narvaez said Wednesday.

The approximately $4 million contract included crew, maintenance and mechanics, Narvaez added.

The Fire Department also took the opportunity Wednesday to show off the newest members of its helicopter collection.

“It’s actually a military aircraft that’s been retrofitted,” Narvaez said, referring to the Sikorsky S-70i Firehawk, while discussing its many uses in rescue and transport situations, as well as its capability to deliver 1,000 gallons of water per trip.

In July, Supervisor Kathryn Barger announced two more had been purchased for the county’s firefighting effort at a cost of $29.45 million, bringing the total number in the county’s fleet to 10.

Sikorsky

The Sikorsky F-70i Firehawk was also on display. Photo by Austin Dave.

No Comments for : L.A. County Welcomes Return of Super Scoopers


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • Registration Still Open for COC’s Fall 2021 Short-Term Classes

    Registration Still Open for COC’s Fall 2021 Short-Term Classes

    26 mins ago
  • Corey Curties to Discuss Finding Ones Purpose at Upcoming JCI Santa Clarita Workshop

    Corey Curties to Discuss Finding Ones Purpose at Upcoming JCI Santa Clarita Workshop

    42 mins ago
  • State Auditor Ranks Santa Clarita in Top Seven Percent of Fiscally Healthy Cities

    State Auditor Ranks Santa Clarita in Top Seven Percent of Fiscally Healthy Cities

    1 hour ago
  • Sister Cities Artists Showcase Recognizes Two Local High School Students

    Sister Cities Artists Showcase Recognizes Two Local High School Students

    1 hour ago
  • L.A. County Welcomes Return of Super Scoopers

    L.A. County Welcomes Return of Super Scoopers

    3 hours ago
  • SCV Massage Therapist Arrested Again for Sexual Assault; Detectives Seek Additional Victims

    SCV Massage Therapist Arrested Again for Sexual Assault; Detectives Seek Additional Victims

    4 hours ago
  • Miranda to be Honored at Annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration

    Miranda to be Honored at Annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration

    4 hours ago
  • City Manager Ken Striplin | The Importance of Drug Prevention

    City Manager Ken Striplin | The Importance of Drug Prevention

    5 hours ago
  • Soroptimist Valencia Still Accepting Donations for Annual Bras For a Cause Fundraiser

    Soroptimist Valencia Still Accepting Donations for Annual Bras For a Cause Fundraiser

    5 hours ago
  • Disruptive Behavior Prompts Changes at Future Hart Board Meetings

    Disruptive Behavior Prompts Changes at Future Hart Board Meetings

    6 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.