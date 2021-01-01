L.A. County’s Job Preparedness Program Resumes Virtually Monday

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services (DPSS) will resume its General Relief Opportunities for Work (GROW) Program job preparedness services virtually and by telephone beginning Monday, Jan. 4.

The virtual relaunch of the program ensures that essential employment and training services for General Relief (GR) participants can continue safely and in compliance with public health guidelines.

Over a period of nine months, GROW customers participate 20 hours per week in approved job-related activities to improve their education and job skills. The activities include job readiness training, vocational assessment, or an opportunity to receive a General Education Diploma or GED. Short-term trainings are also offered in culinary arts, building maintenance, machine tool technology and child development. Vocational certificates may also be earned in security, food handling, logistics technician, associate teachers license, computer applications and more.

The program also helps with transportation costs, supplies or uniforms, and provides critical mental health, substance use disorder and Domestic Violence services. A new activity, GROW Connect, has been included to help those with limited or no access to a phone or internet service.

Individuals can apply online or call the Department’s Customer Service Center at (866) 613-3777 to get started.