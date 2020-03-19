LA County Military & Veterans Affairs to Provide Services Remotely

Following guidance from state and local health officials to slow the spread of coronavirus COVID-19 and to encourage social distancing, all Los Angeles County Military & Veterans Affairs locations will be closed for business until further notice.

However, MVA will continue to provide necessary services to veterans and their families via telephone and electronic mail.

Claims will continue to be filed electronically, including those for compensation, pension, college fee waivers or burial benefits.

Veterans may contact an MVA Veteran Service Officer directly by calling 1-877-4LA-VETS, 213-765-9680 or 213-765-9681 or via email at outreach@mva.lacounty.gov.

For immediate Veterans Affairs assistance, general questions or to check on the status of a claim or appeal, please contact the VA at 1-800-827-1000 or the CalVet District Office at 213-620-2755.

Veteran Service Tenants housed at Bob Hope Patriotic Hall may be contacted at the following:

• Veterans America’s Job Center of California: 213-742-9560, Herbert Thau, HThau@JVS-SoCal.org

• USVets: 213-700-6450, Antonio Casasola, ACasasola@usvetsinc.org

• LA County Mental Health: 213-763-0300, Nancy Pelayo, NPelayo@dmh.lacounty.gov, Katherine Guerra, Kguerra@dmh.lacounty.gov

• LA County Bar Association, Veterans Legal Services Project: 213-896-6537, inquiries-veterans@lacba.org

• Community Veteran Justice Project: 818-633-2440, Jodi Galvin, Office.cvjp@gmail.com

• California State University Northridge VITA Tax Service: csu5vita@csun.edu