LACoFD Marks 20-Year Anniversary of 9/11 With Memorial Tribute Video

Uploaded: , Friday, Sep 10, 2021

By Press Release

The Los Angeles County Fire Department takes a look back at how the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon in Washington D.C., and the crash of Flight 93 in Pennsylvania have deeply impacted and shaped our lives through a memorial tribute video released on the department’s YouTube and social media accounts.

“It’s been 20 years and we are still feeling the effects of that day and continue to remember all those who lost their lives, including 343 firefighters from the New York City Fire Department,” said Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl L. Osby. “We have kept our promise to never forget them and everyone who made the ultimate sacrifice in the months and years that followed.”

In lieu of an in-person memorial event to mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, a special All Call message to recognize Patriot Day and the National Day of Prayer and Remembrance will also be read from the 9-1-1 Los Angeles Communications Center on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. (PT).

The LACoFD vows to keep the legacies alive of all those who perished on that day and in the aftermath through the work and service our dedicated team members perform daily in helping others while protecting the communities we serve.

